Shell Malaysia puts employees first

Recreational facilities at the office help Shell Malaysia employees achieve a much-needed boost during the workday. — Picture courtesy of Shell Malaysia

EMPLOYEE engagement is vital for a company’s success, which is why many companies have implemented several policies to boost it.

Shell Malaysia has implemented work-life practices to enable their staff to take charge of their tasks.

Their Cyberjaya office comes with a pool table, musical instruments, gym facilities, and video consoles to introduce a fun-filled vibe to the workplace.

“Throwing a few extra perks into the office helps lift the mood of staff, in turn increasing productivity," said Shell Malaysia’s Country Chairman Datuk Iain Lo.

“To get better productivity we have to give them a work environment that they feel a strong sense of belonging so that, you know, it’s not monotonous. You try and break the monotony and create a little bit more vibe in the place that we work,” he added.

The cheery atmosphere has been a hit with employees who can now work hard and play hard at the same time. But it’s more than just fun and games — Shell’s working culture also plays a big role in keeping employees happy and productive.

“Working at Shell, I feel no pressure to keep an eye on the clock. It’s the actual work and knowledge that I get assessed for. I have the freedom to complete my tasks the best way I can as long as I comply with the company’s policies and principles,” said Human Resources Policy and Benefits Advisor, Celeste Lo.

Shell Malaysia’s General Manager of Shell Business Operations, Nyon Kam Yew, said that caring for their employees is part of the company’s core values.

“Our core values are honesty, integrity, and respect for people and of course we also have a strong culture of care.

“We care for our people’s safety, our people’s well-being and we care for the environment,” he said.

Working with Shell Malaysia employees from different parts of the country has helped Shehzada Shariff (centre) to grow as a working professional. — Picture courtesy of Shell Malaysia

An added focus on diversity and inclusion has also made it easy for employees like Shehzada Shariff to tap into the knowledge of colleagues at different levels in the company.

The pipeline engineer says that it’s easier than ever to liaise with Shell Malaysia staff members from all around the country as a result of being diverse and inclusive.

“Diversity in the organisation allows me to tap into the knowledge of people at different levels.

“What that means is that it allows me to bounce ideas with a diverse team in Kuala Lumpur or connect with colleagues in Miri, Kota Kinabalu or anywhere in the world to seek different views.

“This allows me to produce better work quality and helps me grow professionally,” said Shehzada.

Shell Malaysia’s Country Head of External Relations, Nimmi Kamal, explained that putting diversity at the forefront was important to ensure fresh ideas and efforts can come from all parties regardless of their background.

“In Shell, we listen to our staff. We try to adapt, progress and listen to what other industry players are doing and that enables us to not differentiate whether you’re a different age group or different gender.

“At the end of the day, we are seen for what staff can contribute to the organisation,” she said.

* Shell Malaysia won Best International Organisation at TalentCorp’s LIFE AT WORK Awards 2018. Submissions for TalentCorp’s LIFE AT WORK Awards 2019 are now open until 5 July 2019. For more information, visit www.lifeatwork.my.