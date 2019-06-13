New Fodor’s awards name best airlines for food, sleep and pets

Emirates Airlines has been named best international airline in a new set of travel awards. — Picture courtesy of Emirates Airlines

NEW YORK, June 13 — Experts at Fodor’s have launched their inaugural travel awards, giving shout-outs for everything from the best airlines for plus-sized fliers and pets to the best travel apps and travel influencers.

Why the need for another travel awards ceremony? Editors at the travel publication say theirs is not meant to be the “Academy Awards of Aviation” or the Grammy awards of travel, but rather a recognition of the companies and individuals that make travel “a little bit better.”

“We wanted to answer useful questions, but also keep it light,” editors say.

That means highlighting traditional winners like the best international airline (Emirates) and the best airline in the US (Delta Air Lines), but also creating useful and fun categories that take into account different travel needs.

For instance, with more legroom and a larger seat width than the industry average, JetBlue is given the title of best airline for plus-sized and long-legged fliers, while American Airlines’ “Cuddle Class” — a special cabin cubicle in front of the plane — is the top airline for pets.

When it comes to best travel tech and gear, luggage brand Away takes the title of best suitcase, while Sennheiser is named best headsets, and PackPoint, which helps travellers decide what to pack based on destination, weather and travel type (business or leisure), the best travel app.

Here are a few other notable winners:

Best US airline: Delta Air Lines

Best international airline: Emirates

Best for plus-sized fliers: JetBlue

Best for budget bougie experience: Norwegian Air

Best for sleep: JetBlue Mint

Best for foodies: Japan Airlines

Best airport: Singapore Changi Airport

Best for shopping: London Heathrow

Best for foodies: Newark Liberty International Airport

World’s worst airport: Los Angeles International Airport

Best suitcase and carry-on luggage: Away

Best headsets: Sennheiser

Best travel app: PackPoint

Best travel camera: Pixel 3

Best luxury cruise: Crystal Cruises

Best budget cruise: Carnival Cruise Line

Best booze cruise: Norwegian Cruise Line

Best campiest cruise: U by Uniworld Drag Cruise — AFP-Relaxnews