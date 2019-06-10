Social media user goes viral for giving ‘duit raya’, starts campaign to get others to do the same (VIDEO)

Children line up as they eagerly wait for their turn to get the long-awaited annual gift of ‘duit raya’. — Bernama pic

PETALING JAYA, June 10 — The holiday season may be over but it is never too late to do a bit of good.

Two days ago, Twitter user, Amin Jamean went viral after he uploaded a video of himself presenting a barista with “duit raya”.

Sebarkan kebaikan, sesi beri duit raya pada pekerja tol, pak guard & barista bermulaaa 😍 pic.twitter.com/2hTMkLmoIE — AminJamean (@amin_jamean) June 7, 2019

As can be seen in the video, upon receiving the money packet, the barista was shocked and happy at the same time as she couldn’t help but smile even if she was busy working.

“Duit raya” was initially a way for the Muslim community in Malaysia to give back to the needy but has since become a much-anticipated Hari Raya gift that everyone in the family looks forward to receiving.

The 10-second long video that Amin shared got the attention of many social media users and maybe even reminded them about what “duit raya” is all about as many users praised him for his sincerity.

Humbled by the responses that he got from his fellow social media users, Amin tried his luck at getting everyone else to do the same as he started a campaign on Twitter when he uploaded a similar post with the hashtag ‘#DuitRayaMovement’.

Sebarkan kebaikan, ukirkan senyuman! if you have photo or video blh hashtag #DuitRayaMovement 🥰 pic.twitter.com/BBZosx8LWP — AminJamean (@amin_jamean) June 9, 2019

“Spread good, carve smiles!” he wrote as he called for other users to post their own experiences using the hashtag.

That little gesture of kindness got many other users in on the act as they shared their own photos and videos of them giving out “duit raya” to drive-through workers, gas station attendants and cashiers.

First raya harituu at petron pagoh ✨ Sharing is caring 💜 pic.twitter.com/sjFSMA6IQe — JULIA (@julesbatrisyia) June 9, 2019

Amin’s video has since been viewed over 500,000 times and shared over 19,000 times on Twitter.