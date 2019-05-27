Selangor royal family goes plastic-free at Ramadan bazaar, wins hearts on social media

Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Zatashah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah with their tiffin carriers at the Ramadan bazaar. — Picture from Facebook/Friends Of Selangor

PETALING JAYA, May 27 — Selangor crown prince Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and his zero waste habits have created a buzz on social media.

Photos of the royal shopping with tiffin carrier in hand at a Ramadan bazaar were posted on the Friends Of Selangor Facebook page, earning him the admiration of users who commended his efforts to reduce waste and save the environment.

Tengku Amir Shah was accompanied by his sister, Tengku Zatashah Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, a long-time environmentalist and a keen advocate of the zero waste lifestyle.

The post included photos of bazaar visits made by the duo in previous years where they also brought along their own reusable containers.

Malaysians heaped praise on the Selangor crown prince and his sister for setting an environmentally-friendly example for the rakyat to follow.

“Great character of our future sultan and king. Not showing off any fancy car, expensive car, or (heavy security).

“This is the kind of royalty people have respect for,” wrote Cellent Sheilcar Petchi.

“I need to find my own tiffin carrier now. He’s setting the best example,” said user Muzeta Mahmudin.

“They are stylish, respected royals. No showing off. People love them for who they are and what they do,” Raj Dhillon wrote.

In conjunction with Ramadan, Tengku Zatashah also made an Instagram post about her efforts to spread awareness about plastic waste at bazaars.

“My friends who know me know very well how I have been advocating for everyone to bring their tiffins/Tupperwares and drink tumblers to all our foodie outings since 2016,” she wrote.

The Selangor princess added that it was no surprise that she is known as “the girl with the tiffin” as a result of her eco-friendly ways.