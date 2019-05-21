All dolled up: Malaysia’s real-life Barbie Izubiela Razi wears makeup to sleep

Social media personality Izubiela has been dubbed the Barbie doll of Malaysia. ― Picture via Instagram/Izubiela Razi

PETALING JAYA, May 21 ― Social media personality Izubiela Razi, dubbed the “Barbie doll of Malaysia” said she will never get tired of wearing makeup ― as a hobby, and for her husband.

Izubiela told Utusan Online she doesn’t care much about what others think as long as her other half has no issues.

“The public who dubbed me Barbie or the Barbie doll of Malaysia. The title stuck to me because of my body shape, style, way of dressing and makeup, gentle character and having Barbie’s hair colour.

“It’s a coincidence because I really love fashion and trying out various outfits despite others not taking on to it,” the 29-year-old said.

For that, she said, she is willing to spend as much money as possible to look like the famous Mattel creation.

“If there is an event, I will wear a custom-made dress and will not repeat it at another event.

“What matters is that I look pretty like a living Barbie doll,” said Izubiela.

The 29-year-old never wears the same outfit twice. ― Picture via Instagram/Izubiela Razi

She wears makeup everyday, even when lounging at home and while doing chores such as cooking, doing laundry, cleaning the yard and watching television.

She claimed it makes her husband happy.

“I’m so obsessed with beauty that sometimes I ask my makeup artist to come to the house even though I don’t have any events to attend,” Izubiela said, adding that she takes four hours to look the part.

And yes, she even wears makeup to bed because she wants “look pretty” even when she’s asleep.

“A lot of people ask me if I’m ever tired but I’m not because that’s my hobby.

“At times, my husband sympathises with me while I’m applying makeup, but he doesn’t stop me. He loves seeing me looking pretty all the time,” she told the Malay language publication.

Izubiela previously made waves on social media when she was seen grocery shopping at a market ― with many even thinking that Barbie herself made an appearance.

“I was carrying out my duties as a wife which includes going to the market to get ingredients for my husband’s favourite food.

“Since I look like a Barbie doll, many in the market were shocked by my appearance,” she said.

However, Izubiela clarified that no implants nor susuk (charm needles) were used.

“Since I became viral, many have been inspired to look beautiful. I always share what’s good for them on Instagram. The rest is up to them.

“I used to have low self-esteem because I felt I wasn’t beautiful, so I chose the right products that were not harmful.

“To women out there, if you want to look good, it takes work. You don’t need to spend a lot of money but you need a lot of discipline,” Izubiela said.