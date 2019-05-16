Petron dealers hand out over 5,400 servings of famous Kampung Baru 'bubur lambuk'

As part of Petron’s yearly initiative, 30 pots of the traditional porridge were cooked to be distributed to the public. — Picture courtesy of Petron

PETALING JAYA, May 16 — Ramadan would not be complete without the famous bubur lambuk, a savoury rice porridge made with herbs, spices and meat.

More than 5,400 servings of steaming hot bubur lambuk were handed out to motorists and passersby at Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru.

Kampung Baru is famously known as the birthplace of bubur lambuk, often eaten at the breaking of fast.

On Tuesday, 140 Klang Valley and Selangor Petron service station dealers congregated by the mosque to prepare 30 pots of the traditional porridge before packing them for distribution to the public.

“We are very happy to share our small contributions to promote kindness and spread goodwill today, especially in the holy month of Ramadan.

“Through this initiative, Petron dealers are given the opportunity to give back to the multiracial community. On top of that, this gives a special experience for the dealers.

“We hope that we can continue this initiative again in the years to come with Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru which is synonymous with this bubur lambuk tradition,” said Petron Station Jalan Datuk Keramat dealer Saiful Bahri Mohd Marzuki in a press release.

Petron station dealers gathered at the mosque early in the morning to prepare, pack and give away the ‘bubur lambuk’ to the public. — Picture courtesy of Petron

The volunteers from various Petron stations gathered early in the morning at the mosque’s compound for the initiative just after the Subuh prayers.

Some packs of the bubur lambuk were also distributed at selected Petron service stations near Kampung Baru.

Petron Malaysia retail sales manager Shaliza Mohd Sidek was also present to lend her support of the dealers’ programme.

Fifteen 14kg Petron Gasul LPG cylinders, aprons and caps were donated to the mosque to prepare the well-loved dish.

The bubur lambuk pack included a bottle of mineral water and a box of tissues courtesy of Petron.

The famous bubur lambuk was snapped up in a matter of minutes after the Asar prayers.

This is the fifth year Petron station dealers and Masjid Jamek Kampung Baru have joined up to distribute bubur lambuk to the public during Ramadan.

In its first year, the initiative began on a smaller scale with only 10 pots.

“Bubur lambuk is not just for breaking fast, it is for everyone and anyone who wishes to enjoy the famous porridge.

“We wish to share the happiness and the delicious delicacy with everyone here. We wish to keep the spirit of giving alive especially during Ramadan,” added Saiful.