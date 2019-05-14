This Hari Raya, dress your cat up with cute baju raya made by a Malaysian company

The Baju Melayu Birman from the Raya Collection comes with a cute Songkok. — Picture from Facebook/GeliGeliKucing

KUALA LUMPUR, May 14 — This Ramadan, when you are busy shopping for baju raya for family and loved ones, don’t forget your furkids.

They too, can look adorable in a fashion-forward festive outfit.

Hari Raya attire for felines has been creating a frenzy among Malaysians after a local company Geli Geli Kucing (GGK) introduced special line of Baju Raya for cats in the past few years.

This year, they have just launched their refreshed festive feline fashion collection that includes limited edition GGK Exclusive Songket design, Baju Melayu Birman, Baju Melayu Devon, Kurta Bombay (Unisex) and Peplum Ayraa — ranging from RM42 to RM60.

Available in variety of colours, the collection features variety of designs. — Picture from Facebook/GeliGeliKucing

Available in a variety of colours, the costumes comes in several sizes and measurements to choose from.

According to their Facebook page, GGK is open to taking orders, and will also ship to Singapore and Brunei with RM10 to RM15 additional charges.

In a previous interview with Malay Mail, owner Faizulniza Puzi, 35, said the idea for the outfits came from wanting to make cats a part of one’s family.

“With this, the cats can be a part of the family and not be left out during this festive season.”

It takes about two hours to make an outfit, it was reported.

Click here for more information.