H&M teases ‘Stranger Things’ collection

H&M X Stranger Things. Picture courtesy of H&M

NEW YORK, May 10 — H&M has caught Stranger Things fever.

The fast fashion giant has teamed up with the streaming platform Netflix to launch a collaborative collection based on the hit TV show, ahead of the airing of its third season this summer.

The collection, which spans apparel, swimwear and accessories for both women and men, was inspired by the show’s fictional location of the Hawkins Community Pool.

The pieces — which include t-shirts, shorts, playsuit and poolside accessories — nod to the 1980s aesthetic of the show while channelling a laid-back, summery vibe, and incorporate the series’ colour palette of black, red and white. Selected pieces will even be seen on screen when the new episodes air later this year.

Actor Dacre Montgomery, known for playing the character of Billy Hargrove in the show, has been snapped up to front the collection’s campaign, which was shot by British fashion photographer Matt Jones.

This isn’t the first time H&M has honoured a TV show with a fashion collection — last year, the brand unveiled a ‘Studio’ fashion collection inspired by the cult TV series Twin Peaks.

Elsewhere, British heritage fashion brand Kent & Curwen teamed up with the makers of the hit TV show Peaky Blinders on a fashion series that made its debut back in January, and in March the US designer John Varvatos joined forces with HBO for a menswear capsule themed on the hit TV show Game of Thrones.

The ‘H&M X Stranger Things’ collection is set to launch globally on May 23. — AFP-Relaxnews