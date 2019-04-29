Family love, support help KL-born engineering student flourish despite autism

Abraham Isaac Pereira (centre) together with his mother Dorothy Dass (left) and his sister Denise Frances. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 23 — Raising a child is a difficult task, but bringing up a child with autism can be even more challenging and, most times, overwhelming.

While being on the spectrum can sometimes create challenges, there’s no doubt that children with autism do have strength and abilities that can only emerge when family is able and willing to engage in the way that works best for the child.

Such is the case for 19-year-old Abraham Isaac Pereira, who has managed to overcome many childhood challenges to be almost at par with his neurotypical peers with the help of his parents and siblings.

Today, he is studying automotive engineering and dreams of working for a F1 team.

In 2005, Abraham was diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome and hyperactivity disorder when he was six, after a family friend pointed out his quirky behaviour to his parents.

According to Abraham’s mother Dorothy Dass, one of Abraham’s early symptoms were lack of eye contact during conversation as well as repetitive patterns of behaviour and interests, but they never realised it was a neurobehavioural condition.

Following their friend’s advice, Abraham’s parents took him to a psychologist at the Gleneagles Kuala Lumpur hospital, where they learnt that their son has a neurobehavioural condition.

“I had a shock when he was diagnosed with autism, but the best way forward was to accept the fact and work towards improving his livelihood,” Dorothy said.

Moving forward, she added, the doctor prescribed monthly dose of medication and therapies, which came with a hefty price tag of RM800 per session.

Turning point

To help Abraham gain the necessary skills, his mother decided to take him to the National Autism Society of Malaysia (Nasom) for behavioural therapies when he was in Standard 1.

Thanks to Nasom’s efforts, Abraham was able to attend normal school from Standard 2 onwards.

Although the journey to finishing up school was quite challenging for Abraham, Dorothy said he was a relatively good student and passed his subjects with considerably good grades.

Tall, chatty and possessing a wide welcoming-smile, Abraham doesn’t take his condition as a disadvantage and is not shy to talk about it.

He admitted that growing up was quite challenging for him as many of his peers didn’t seem to understand his behaviour.

However, he said with time he managed to educate his friends about the basics of autism.

“As weeks passed by, many of them eventually understood and we got along ever since,” he added.

Moving forward

In his spare time, Abraham enjoys reading books, playing video games, listening to music and surfing internet.

He is also die-hard fan of Formula 1 (F1) races and never misses any of the qualifying rounds and races.

He is currently pursuing his second year of Diploma in Automotive Engineering with an aim to be able to work for an F1 team in the future.

Abraham was also among the pioneers to join Nasom’s choir group in January 2010, which he finds it a great platform to educate people about autism.

“We made our debut at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre and also made huge history by entering the Malaysia Book of Records for being the first autistic choir in Malaysia,” he said.

To date, the choir group has performed in various corporate functions, non-governmental organisations as well as for royalty.

In 2014, the group also made its international debut in South Korea, where Abraham got to be away from his family for the first time.

Family and peer support

While Abraham had to face various obstacle in life, things couldn’t have been more different for his parents and siblings.

Dorothy said autism is a fearful condition and require constant family support.

“It is critical for the family members to have full knowledge of the disorder and put a good support system in place,” she said.

Dorothy admitted that she constantly fears about her son’s future.

“Despite the on-going awareness efforts by the government and other NGOs, there is still a lot that needs to be done for children with autism,” she said.

“I’m still unsure if Abraham could secure a job, be able to settle his bills or even be independent when I’m no longer around.”

Over the years, Dorothy has attended various talks by Nasom and other autism-related seminars to gain more knowledge about the life-long disorder and try to ease her fear.

She hoped that in the future, more companies open their doors to talents with autism.