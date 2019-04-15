Nobu announces plans to open second London hotel

Nobu Hotel Shoreditch opened in 2017. — AFP pic

LONDON, April 15 — Hotelier and Japanese sushi chef Nobu Matsuhisa has announced plans to open a second London hotel in 2020.

Nobu Hotel London Portman Square will open next spring in the city's tony West End, steps from Mayfair and London's theater district.

The property will feature 239 guest rooms and suites along with a Nobu restaurant, ballroom and meeting facilities.

It's the second London hotel for the group, which was co-founded by actor Robert De Niro. Nobu Hotel Shoreditch opened in 2017.

The West End outpost will be conceptualised by London-based architecture and interior design firm David Collins Studio with Make Architects.

The latest opening marks the group's 18th property. Plans are also afoot to open new properties in Chicago, Barcelona, Riyadh and Warsaw. — AFP-Relaxnews