AirAsia’s Penang-Melaka flights to start in July

KUALA LUMPUR, April 10 — AirAsia Bhd’s new direct flight from Penang to Melaka will start on July 1, 2019.

The budget airline said the flights will boost tourist arrivals to Melaka, helping to support the state government’s target to attract 20 million visitors in 2019.

In a statement today, AirAsia said in the quest to celebrate this milestone, the airline is offering free seats for the new route with all-in members fares from as low as RM12 for a one-way travel.

Chief executive officer Riad Asmat said with its Unesco world heritage listing and rich history, Melaka is a choice tourist destination Malaysia.

“This new route further strengthens our tourism footprint in Malaysia, providing more options for international visitors to travel between the states of Penang and Melaka.

“We look forward to continuing our work to explore even more new routes to Melaka from other parts of our Asean network,” he said.

To mark the occasion, AirAsia is offering its guests up to 50 per cent off hotels in Melaka or Penang, and an extra 5 per cent off using the promo code HOTEL5.

To book, log-in to airasia.com or the AirAsia mobile app from now until April 21, 2019 and travel from July 1, 2019 to June 2, 2020. — Bernama