Adidas unveils its ‘Snow Cone’ pack featuring new adizero 8.0 football cleats

The adidas Football adizero Snow Cone Pack. — Adidas pic via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, March 19 — Adidas Football has unveiled its special edition “Snow Cone” pack, a new collection which features the 2019 adizero 8.0 football cleats.

Inspired by childhood memories of snow cone stands and their bright and colourful flavours, the new pack features five adidas adizero 8.0 cleats, each designed in a vivid color palette based on one of these popular flavor combinations.

Players can choose from Grape Twist, (purple/orange), Blue Raspberry, (red/white/blue), Pink Lemonade (pink/yellow), Watermelon Mango (green/pink) and Mystery flavour, which features the whole rainbow colour spectrum.

The cleats also feature a new sneaker profile with an improved fit and lightweight construction, as well as adidas’s performance technology.

The woven bootie construction is designed to be more aerodynamic and wrap around the foot for a comfortable sock-like feel, while a lightweight, TPU overlay also offers structure and support.

The addition of adidas’ Sprintframe on the upper along with strategically placed Sprintstuds with a rotational traction zone also helps boost performance with unrivalled traction.

The finishing touches include adidas’s iconic Three-Stripes on the toe cap of the cleats, the adidas Badge of Sport logo on the side of the cleats, and an “adizero” logo the front pulltab.

The 2019 “Snow Cone” cleats are available to purchase now on adidas.com priced at US$120 (RM488.50). — AFP-Relaxnews