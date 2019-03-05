Durian runtuh awaits man who wins heart of this Thai fruit trader’s daughter

Durian trader Anont Rotthong made a public offer of 10 million baht in cash, as well as his family fruit business, via his Facebook page on Saturday to any man who wins the heart of his 26-year-old daughter. — Picture via Facebook

CHUMPHON (Thailand), March 5 — Are you an able-bodied bachelor with an affinity for durians who is seeking a wife?

If the answer is yes, then you could be the future son-in-law that Anont Rotthong is looking for.

Win the heart of the Thai durian trader’s 26-year-old daughter, Kansita Rotthong, and you could live happily ever after as the rightful heir to his family fruit business and receive a cosy nest egg of 10 million baht (RM1.2 million) in cold, hard cash, in addition to other assets.

“I won’t ask for a single baht in dowry from him but will instead give him 10 million baht in cash, 10 vehicles, a house, two durian markets and the daughter who graduated with honours from Assumption University and has a master’s degree from Sun Yat-sen University in China,” Anont wrote in his Facebook page on Saturday, according to a translation provided by Bangkok Post newspaper.

However, like any good fairy tale, Anont has set two conditions that any wannabe Prince Charming must fulfil.

First, he must know how to buy and select durians and source the fruit from orchards.

Second, it must be true love.

According to Bangkok Post, Anont runs two durian markets in the southern Thai province of Chumphon. He has been in the durian trade and export business for two decades but is ready to retire.

His daughter, Kansita, who is Anont’s only unmarried child, told Bangkok Post that she had no issue with her father’s decision to advertise her hand in marriage on Facebook.

“At first, I thought my dad was joking but it turns out he’s seriously looking for a son-in-law. My siblings and I respect his decision,” she was quoted as saying.