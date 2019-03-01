Amber Valletta unveils a six-piece beauty capsule

Amber Valletta arrives for the 2018 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York May 7, 2018. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, March 1 — Amber Valletta is the latest fashion icon getting into the beauty game.

The supermodel and actress has collaborated with Douglas Beauty on a six-piece capsule makeup and skincare collection that the star says she personally developed with all women of all skin tones and ages in mind. The line is rolling out slowly in Europe, where it is currently available to purchase on the Italian and German Douglas Beauty sites.

“You don’t have to be a pro to use them and [they] can be applied with ease,” Valletta told her 411,000 followers on Instagram recently. “And totally interchangeable! Makeup for all! Layer with your other fav products! I love them and hope you do too!!!”

“The collection perfectly reflects the new image of the Douglas perfumeries and marks just the first of several exclusives we will launch this year and that will consolidate our positioning in the prestige division,” Douglas Italia’s chief executive officer Fabio Pampani told WWD.

Valletta’s range focuses on products for a glowing beauty look, spanning a blusher stick, a highlighter stick, a lip crayon, mascara, face compact and eye cream. Each of the pieces comes presented in sleek, minimalist rose gold packaging featuring her name.

The launch is the latest in a string of major fashion coups for Valletta, who starred in campaigns for Mango, H&M, Proenza Schouler and David Yurman last year, in between catwalk appearances for houses such as Versace, Prada and Isabel Marant.

The trend for celebrity makeup collections shows no sign of abating anytime soon: In stepping into the cosmetics arena, Valletta follows in the footsteps of a multitude of stars to have made a similar move over the past few years, including Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Karrueche Tran, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and fellow models Chrissy Teigen, Adwoa Aboah and Gigi Hadid, to name just a few. — AFP-Relaxnews