Nicki Minaj launches new ‘Queen’ fragrance

LOS ANGELES, Feb 20 — Nicki Minaj is celebrating her most recent album, Queen, with the launch of a limited-edition fragrance.

The rapper has unveiled the new ‘Queen’ eau de parfum on nickiminajfragrance.com, in honour of her platinum-selling album.

The scent, which is launching in partnership with the beauty distributor Luxe brands, was inspired by the multi-platinum recording artist’s “bold and unapologetic approach to life.” It features top notes of Asian Pear and Bergamot, a heart of Heliotrope and base notes of Tonka Bean, Praline and Musk for a smooth finish. It comes packaged in a vial representing Minaj’s head and torso, complete with a gem-encrusted headpiece that can be detached and worn as a bracelet.

“I’m so excited to be launching a new fragrance for my fans,” Minaj said in a statement. “It’s a special scent fit for a Queen, and for all the Queens in their lives.”

Chief Executive Officer of Luxe Brands Tony Bajaj hinted that the rapper has plenty more perfumes up her sleeve, saying: “This limited-edition fragrance is just the beginning of what is next to come from Nicki Minaj in partnership with Luxe Brands.”

Minaj already has plenty of experience in the fragrance business via her prior collaborations with Elizabeth Arden, and boasts a portfolio of scents including the floral “Pink Friday,” a fruity signature fragrance dubbed “The Pinkprint” and a bold, berry blend titled “Minajesty.” The star has also dabbled in the cosmetics industry recently, launching two lipsticks with beauty giant MAC in 2017, and the fashion business, having unveiled her collection for Diesel last fall.

Celebrity fragrances have undergone a major revival over the past few years, thanks to a handful of female stars currently dominating the market, including Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton. — AFP-Relaxnews