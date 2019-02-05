TAG Heuer presents two watches with designs by Alec Monopoly (VIDEO)

The 'TAG Heuer Formula 1 Alec Monopoly Special Edition' by TAG Heuer. ― AFP pic

TAG Heuer is starting the year on a street art theme. The Swiss watch brand has signed up Alec Monopoly to revisit two of its iconic watches, the Formula 1 and the Carrera. The street artist has designed a colourful dial, featuring a character wearing a mask and top hat.

The first model, the TAG Heuer Formula 1, has a 41mm brushed steel case with a black PVD-coated unidirectional turning bezel. It uses a quartz movement and has hours, minutes, seconds and date functions, and comes with a black rubber strap.

Next, the TAG Heuer Carrera Heuer 01 has a 43mm brushed steel case and a ceramic fixed bezel with tachymeter scale. Visible through the caseback ― which features the “ALEC” logo ― the TAG Heuer caliber Heuer 01 is an automatic movement with a 50-hour power reserve. The watch comes with a steel link strap.

This is by no means the first collaboration between the street artist and the luxury brand, who have been sharing their creativity and expertise since 2016. ― AFP-Relaxnews