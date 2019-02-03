Odlo and Zaha Hadid Design unveil the Women's Activewear Collection 2019

The parka has been crafted from a translucent and breathable fabric which features a subtle flock-print on the inside. — Picture courtesy of Odlo

NEW YORK, Feb 3 — Odlo and Zaha Hadid Design have teamed up once again on a new line of sportswear, this time introducing the spring/summer 2019 Women's Activewear collection.

After collaborating on last year's Futureskin collection, Odlo has tapped the design team to bring Zaha Hadid's distinctive style to the new 'Zaha' line, a range of outerwear which builds on the base layers of the Futureskin collection with a parka, tights and bralette for a head-to-toe look.

Like the Futureskin collection, the bralette incorporates Odlo's Organic Bodymapping, which offers different parts of the body varying levels of warmth and ventilation depending on their needs. The net structure also ensures flexibility and ease of movement, as well as adding a unique design feature. Like many of Odlo's products it can be worn as a baselayer, but also alone and paired with the tights, which feature warp knit technology and a seamless fabric for a perfect and comfortable fit.

The parka has been crafted from a translucent and breathable fabric which features a subtle flock-print on the inside to increase comfort and to ensure the fabric does not stick to the skin, and which can also be seen from the exterior for a striking look.

