Waze shows best and worst times on the road during Chinese New Year

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 30 – Chinese New Year is soon upon us, and with that comes the endless balik kampung traffic congestion as everyone starts their journey back home.

Using the wealth of traffic data from its large community of drivers, Waze has created a handy guide of its predictions for the best and worst times to move around in 11 cities:

Kuala Lumpur

In Kuala Lumpur, Waze recommends that you plan your drives in the evening. — Images courtesy of Waze

In Kuala Lumpur, it seems the usual morning traffic will continue to be the same for the Chinese New Year season.

However, on most days, Waze recommends that you plan your drives between 7pm and 10pm.

Waze has also cautioned drivers to avoid driving as early as 4am to 5am on the second and fourth day of Chinese New Year.

Johor Baru, Johor

In Johor Baru, traffic is expected to be quite heavy on most days from morning to evening.

According to Waze prediction, it is best to start your journey in the evening after 6pm.

Batu Pahat, Johor

In Batu Pahat, avoid driving in the early hours of the day.

On most days, the worst times to travel to and around Batu Pahat would be between 3am and 5am or 6am and 8am.

Instead, consider travelling in the evening after 6pm.

Kuala Muda, Kedah

Avoid being on the roads in Kuala Muda in the morning.

Generally, avoid being on the roads during the morning pick hours between 8am and 11am.

The roads are also predicted to be packed between 4am and 7am from February 6 to 8.

Kota Baru, Kelantan

February 3 is expected to be quite crowded in Kota Baru, Kelantan.

On most days, Waze recommends to avoid the early hours of the morning and instead plan your drives in the evening.

It is also advised not to be on roads on February 3 from 3am to 4am and 1pm to 2pm.

Kuantan, Pahang

Enjoy smoother traffic from 7pm onwards in Kuantan, Pahang.

In Kuantan, it is advised not to travel between 2pm and 3pm on Sunday, February 3 due to heavy traffic.

Generally, avoid travelling during early hours of the morning.

On most days, expect smoother traffic from 7pm onwards.

Central Melaka, Melaka

The best time to move around in Central Melaka is during dinner time.

In Central Melaka, the traffic is expected to be heavier in the early hours of the morning.

However, Waze has predicted smoother roads during dinner time, between 7pm and 9pm on most days.

Larut Matang, Perak

Best to avoid travelling to and around Larut Matang on February 2.

Take note that the traffic is expected to be heaviest on Saturday, February 2 from early in the morning until 3pm.

However, on most days, the best time to travel would be from 7pm onwards.

Kinta, Perak

Expect smoother traffic from evening onwards.

Avoid travelling in the early hours of the morning, and expect smoother traffic from evening onwards.

Kuching, Sarawak

In Kuching, February 8 is expected to be heavily congested.

In Kuching, traffic is expected to be heaviest in early hours of the morning throughout the Chinese New Year.

Also avoid driving around on Friday, February 8 from 2am to 3am, 5am to 6am and 1pm to 2pm.

Kuala Terengganu, Terengganu

Best to go out in the evening to avoid the jam.

On most days, traffic in Kuala Terengganu is predicted to be quite congested in the early hours of the morning except Sunday, February 9.

Crowded places during CNY

Waze has also identified popular ways Malaysians celebrate the Chinese New Year.

According to the report, most Malaysians will be spending their time at shopping malls followed by restaurants and hotels.

Therefore, if you plan on catching up with friends or family, you might want to reconsider your meeting point to avoid wasting time being stuck in traffic jams.