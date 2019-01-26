Krakow tops ranking of best European city break destinations

Krakow earned a perfect score in terms of value for money. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Jan 26 — In the market for a European holiday that will stretch your hard-earned money? Krakow is the place to go, according to a new ranking of the best city break destinations in Europe.

In the "Which?" consumer guide ranking out of the UK, readers were asked to score the cities they'd visited in categories like accommodation, food and drink, cultural attractions, shopping, ease of getting around and value for money. The results are based on 4,350 experiences reported.

Krakow outperformed the competition with perfect scores across the board, with the exception of shopping.

It was also the only city to earn a perfect score in the value for money category thanks to US$2.50 (RM10.3) pints of beer and dinner checks that come in at under US$15.

"Krakow continues to resist the urge to shake down visitors with extortionate prices," editors note.

"Krakow was the only city in our survey to score five stars for value for money. Not only is the average hotel price just £63 (RM343) per room, per night, but eating out is also a steal."

Budapest emerged the best spa break city, Valencia the best weekend break and Tallinn best new entry.

Here are the top 10 cities:

1. Krakow, Poland

2. Valencia, Spain

3. Budapest, Hungary

4. Bologna, Italy

5. Berlin, Germany

6. Seville, Spain

7. Barcelona, Spain

8. Vienna, Austria

9. Funchal, Portugal

10. Amsterdam, Netherlands

— Relaxnews