Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez lands Huda Beauty collaboration

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Jan 21 — Huda Beauty is getting into the collaboration game — with none other than the actress and former model Jacqueline Fernandez.

The cult cosmetics brand, founded by the makeup mogul Huda Kattan, has announced the launch of the ‘Jaqueline Lash’ line — a collection of dramatic false eyelashes inspired by the Bollywood star, reports Allure.

Taking to Instagram to inform her 31 million followers of the new drop — which will hit the shelves on January 29 — Kattan said she was “super excited” about her brand’s debut collaboration. “Jacqueline is a classic beauty, super glamorous but also so natural & we wanted to bring this to life in these lashes!” she added.

Sri Lankan star Fernandez, who counts more than 25 million followers on Instagram, kickstarted her career as the winner of ‘Miss Universe Sri Lanka’ in 2006, before going on to carve out a reputation in Bollywood by starring in productions such as Aladin and Kick.

The move is the latest big milestone for Kattan’s growing beauty empire, following the launch of a brand new perfume venture, ‘Kayali,’ last November. The star has also hinted that a skincare line is in the works, telling InStyle in December that she plans to roll out the venture at some point in 2019.

The choice of product is also significant for Kattan, who rose to fame as a beauty blogger before founding Huda Beauty back in 2013 with a line of false lashes. The company since has gone on to achieve cult brand status spanning eye, lip and face makeup, recently earning the entrepreneur a spot on the Forbes “America’s Richest Self-Made Women” list. — AFP-Relaxnews