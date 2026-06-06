KUALA LUMPUR, June 6 — It’s one of those discoveries that sneaks up on you: a near hidden kopitiam looking like a makeshift shack, with ageing paint on the walls and weather-worn wooden tables. The insistent hum of industrial engines in the distance.

Yet the more humble the location, the better the food, or so I have found over the years.

The signage announces that the food court is called Madam Koor Kitchen.

Tucked away at Cheras Batu 11, the stall offering Hakka mee with braised pork trotters is the reason to hunt this place down.

The Hakka mee stall is located inside Madam Koor Kitchen, Cheras Batu 11. — Picture by CK Lim

The trotters are slow-braised in a fragrant concoction of light and dark soy sauce, star anise, garlic, ginger and a hint of rice wine.

The meat is tender enough to fall off the bone with the slightest prod of my chopsticks.

The skin, resilient yet gelatinous, adds a chew that is somehow comforting. Each bite yielding layers of flavour that make the rich, slightly sweet braising gravy feel like an unctuous embrace.

The noodles themselves are handmade with egg, smooth and springy. Perfect for soaking up that glorious braising liquid.

Lemon barley water and Hainanese ‘kopi’. — Picture by CK Lim

Drinks are basic but restorative. We had lemon barley water, tart and refreshing in that healing, old-school way, and Hainanese kopi, strong and black enough to cut through the mid-afternoon lull.

Pair these beverages with the gelatinous and well-braised pork trotters, and you have a truly magnificent meal.

Every forkful is a combination of texture and aroma, the pork and noodles entwined in a harmony that makes you pause, mid-bite, just to appreciate the craft.

Gelatinous and well-braised, truly a magnificent meal. — Picture by CK Lim

Simple, yes, but lip-smacking all the same.

The rest of the menu is excellent too. Braised pork rib noodles and braised duck drumstick noodles share the same careful slow-braising technique; the duck meat, tender to the point of surrendering with a gentle kiss, has an herbal, earthy aroma.

For those craving lighter textures, shredded chicken koay teow soup and chicken drumstick koay teow soup offer the clarity of a well-made broth, comforting in its restraint.

The fiery and fragrant chilli Hakka mee. — Picture by CK Lim

Then there’s the call of the classics: the dry Hakka noodles with minced pork, aromatic and deeply satisfying, or the chilli Hakka mee, which I prefer for its fiery, fragrant punch.

The dried shrimp garnish is not merely decorative: it’s pungent, crunchy, and entirely moreish, giving the chilli noodles a playful counterpoint to the heat.

What struck me most wasn’t just the food; it was the rhythm of the place. Office workers, mechanics, and factory hands share the same tables, each bite a brief reprieve from their day.

Extraordinary food doesn’t always need sophistication in its surroundings; sometimes it just needs craft and consistency, and you don’t require a Michelin star to achieve that.

Extraordinary food doesn’t always need sophistication in its surroundings. — Picture by CK Lim

My final advice: come early. The braised pork trotters sell out fast, and with them, your chance at this Hakka revelation.

But even if you arrive later, the traditional Hakka noodles and whatever is left of the braising gravy — an elixir worth bottling up, if you asked me — make it worth the journey.

As we are flooded with new openings and trend-led cafés, it’s reassuring to find something that reminds us why uncomplicated, well-made food still matters.

Braised Pork Trotters Hakka Mee 客家佬猪手面 (Cheras Batu 11)

1, Jalan Indah 2/7,

Taman Indah, Cheras (located inside Madam Koor Kitchen)

Phone: 016-289 0239

Open daily (except Fri closed) 7am-2pm

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.