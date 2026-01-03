KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Food influencer and entrepreneur Khairul Aming shared a video of his upcoming restaurant Rembayung on social media.

Khairul states in the video that the main impetus of the restaurant is to highlight traditional Malay kampung food.

What’s interesting is that Khairul says that while the menu will cater to those who love spicy fare as well as those would would prefer milder tastes, there will be no VIP rooms.

“All are welcome to partake in the food,” he said, in a bid to recreate the convivial atmosphere of the kampung.

Khairul also shared pictures of the kids menu that will be available, with the two choices being: Set Ayam Kicap Si Kecil and Set Sup Ayam Si Kecil.

Each set will come with a servings of vegetables as well as fresh fruit.

For the moment the restaurant is reservation only, with Rembayung set to open on January 6 as stated in the video.

Looks like it’ll be one of the hottest bookings in town come January.