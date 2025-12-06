KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 6 — Some mornings begin with ambition; others ask only for a bit of quiet. On those gentler days, I find myself reaching for a bowl, a whisk and a packet of blueberries.

There’s something grounding about seeing those little pearls of fruit sit atop a pale batter, drifting slowly as though deciding where they’d like to rest. It’s an unhurried start, the sort that reminds you breakfast needn’t rush to impress.

Once the pan warms, my kitchen finds its rhythm. The batter spreads, the blueberries soften, and soon violet streaks bloom across the surface of each pancake.

Fresh berries to use as toppings. — Picture by CK Lim

The air shifts too, filling with the scent of butter nudged into warmth and fruit softening under heat. It’s a small moment of domestic calm, and one I never tire of—steady and reassuring.

I usually keep the toppings unfussy: a little butter, a trickle of maple syrup, or a handful of strawberries if they’re in the fridge. More blueberries, why not?

Simple yes, but is there anything more delicious than a warm stack of blueberry pancakes topped with fresh berries? I think not.

From batter to bliss, this is weekend living at its best, requiring only a hot cup of tea or coffee to complete it.

BLUEBERRY BUTTERMILK PANCAKES

Keeping the bowls organised is half the work done. Dry ingredients in one, wet in another; combining them only at the end ensures a lighter, cleaner batter.

Add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture. — Picture by CK Lim

There’s no need to chase complete smoothness. Soft lumps keep the mixture airy, and too much stirring leads to heavy, dense pancakes.

Whisk together the buttermilk, eggs and vanilla extract. — Picture by CK Lim

Scatter the blueberries over each ladle of batter once it hits the pan. No need to press them down; they settle themselves in quite happily without any encouragement.

Wait until tiny bubbles appear and break across the surface before turning the pancake. That’s your cue that the underside has taken on enough colour.

After flipping, resist pressing down with a spatula; you’ll only lose the airiness you’ve built into the batter.

As each pancake finishes cooking, keep them in a gentle stack. They stay warm this way, and the residual steam keeps them soft until you’re ready to serve.

Stack the pancakes as you finish cooking them. — Picture by CK Lim

What you get are layers of textures and flavours, a new discovery in every bite—especially when a warm blueberry pops unexpectedly in your mouth!

Ingredients

300 g plain flour

3 tablespoons sugar

2½ teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

750 ml buttermilk

3 large eggs, room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

80 g unsalted butter, melted and cooled

Fresh blueberries, to add to batter during cooking and as toppings

Optional: Fresh strawberries, as toppings

Layers of textures and flavours. — Picture by CK Lim

Method

In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt.

In a second bowl, whisk the buttermilk, eggs and vanilla until combined.

Pour in the cooled melted butter in a thin stream as you whisk. The mixture may appear uneven at first; whisk just until mostly smooth.

Add the dry ingredients to the wet mixture. Fold gently with a spatula until the batter comes together, leaving the small lumps intact.

Lightly oil or butter a non-stick pan. Heat over medium to medium-low for 4–5 minutes, until steadily warm.

Ladle a scoop of batter into the pan for each pancake. Drop a few blueberries onto the surface as it spreads.

Cook until bubbles rise and the edges look settled, about 1–2 minutes. Turn carefully and cook the other side until golden, another 1–2 minutes.

Repeat with the remaining batter, brushing the pan with oil or butter as needed between pancakes.

Serve warm with butter, maple syrup, strawberries and more blueberries—or anything else you fancy.