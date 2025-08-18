KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 18 — Inside KL’s Golden Triangle, it’s easy to fall into the fast food trap rather than search for proper food that won’t jeopardise your holiday fund.

As this part of the city is dominated by skyscrapers, one has to go inside those buildings to search — from food courts or even standalone tiny eateries — to find value-for-money meals as it’s a booming business feeding hungry office workers.

At the crossroads of Jalan Sultan Ismail and Jalan Raja Chulan is Wisma Genting where a food court hugs one side of the building. It’s just a few steps away from Wisma Cosway.

Look for the entrance to this food court (left) and walk down the corridor (right) to find the stairs leading to the next level. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

For a long time, I thought it was just one row of stalls at that stretch but as I was looking for Mr. Nasi Lemak I discovered that there’s another level of stalls accessible by stairs right at the end of the food court.

While Nasi Lemak Hilton Corner, also in the front of this food court, has a long history in the city, this newish stall dishes out a worthy version of nasi lemak too; fluffy coconut infused rice and sambal that isn’t tooth achingly sweet.

The second level is quieter than the main area outside. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Behind the scenes of this neat as a pin stall is a young couple who once dabbled in down South’s corporate world before returning to their roots here to dive into the F&B world.

Their maiden venture was tong sui, a segment that is overcrowded which led them to switch this stall offering everyone’s favourite nasi lemak.

Much thought has been given to the menu, ensuring it can be prepared efficiently, like swapping the chicken used for their Ayam Berempah to chicken breast cut into easy to eat pieces that can cook faster.

For a different flavour, go for the Ayam Rendang with its coconut rich gravy with your ‘nasi lemak kukus’. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The Tradisional Nasi Lemak Kukus Biasa (RM5) is a plate composed of coconut infused rice, sambal, peanuts, ikan bilis, cucumbers, half hard boiled egg plus a surprise papadum.

The thin cracker works well with the whole dish — crush it to form small bits to eat with the rice for hits of crunch.

What binds this dish is the sambal that is spicy rather than sweet, singing a fiery duet with the fragrant rice grains.

Ayam Berempah can be added to the plate for an extra RM4. It’s a smaller portion compared to the a la carte version for RM6.

Each lightly battered piece is well fried, moist inside while outside has a golden brown tan, scattered with the ‘rempah’ of crispy curry leaves and lemongrass, for extra oomph.

Chicken breast may be shunned by many but with these pieces, one won’t need to struggle with the bones.

At the stall, there’s an assembly line of ingredients ready to be served with ‘nasi lemak’. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Also on the plate is the Sambal Sotong Kering (RM5 for add on or RM7 for an extra portion) with tender rehydrated sotong paired with a mild sambal tumis.

There is also Ayam Rendang (RM4 for an add-on or RM6 for the a la carte version) using boneless meat but coated in a coconut rich but light on spiciness gravy spiked with spices.

Early birds should hook their limited Nasi Lemak Bungkus for breakfast or keep it for lunch.

The brown paper triangular packet looks innocent but when you’re working and it’s right next to you, one gets a whiff of that alluring coconut milk, testing you who vowed to eat lunch later.

Walk up the stairs to the next level to find this stall inside Wisma Genting. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It may be hard to resist as once you unwrap the packet, the compressed triangle of rice is mingled with sambal, ikan bilis, peanuts and a small sliver of egg.

Mix everything together, infusing those tender grains with the sambal, and a bit of crunch from the fried ikan bilis, for a blissful meal for just RM2.50.

Mr. Nasi Lemak

Lot U7, Wisma Genting Food Court

28, Jalan Sultan Ismail,

Kuala Lumpur.

Open: 7am to 2pm (Mon to Fri), Closed on Sat and Sun.

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.