PETALING JAYA, May 14 — Not all curry puffs are created equal.

This stall, found along a lane at the side of the Sea Park market, takes the humble snack, and recreates it into a light, flaky wonder, plump with curried potatoes and chicken.

A big bonus includes a piece of hard boiled egg inside too.

In comparison with the other stalls along this lane with tables heaving with goodies or food cooked upon order, this makeshift stall feels like a school project in its simplicity.

With just a small sign, this stall selling curry puffs may be hard to find but it’s opposite the stall that sells bread, pastries and ‘kuih’.

All you see is a plastic table, a discreet sign with the e-wallet QR code and one yellow tray filled with maybe two or four curry puffs.

It doesn’t shout, “curry puffs” at all but those in the know, look for this stall, grabbing their curry puffs to go.

Some will order it first, returning for their snacks once they finish buying from the other stalls.

This stall only brings out the curry puffs in small batches to keep them fresh.

Turns out, this stall owner only releases the curry puffs in batches, hence the scarcity on the table.

He lives just down the road, where the curry puffs are prepared and fried.

When he runs out, it’s a short wait as he picks up a new batch of curry puffs, filling his plastic container with maybe around 20 pieces only.

That measured approach makes me appreciate the curry puffs since they’re not pre-fried for long or left exposed in the open giving rise to possible hygiene issues.

A cross section of the curry puff reveals soft curried potato and chicken filling with a piece of hard boiled egg.

Once I got home, I took a proper look at the golden puffs where the surface showed its many layers, revealing the highly sought after spiral pastry.

Most importantly, when bitten into, the pastry flakes in small light, airy pieces, versus those that tend to have a slightly harder, crispy bite.

The curried potatoes are cooked down thoroughly till it becomes a softer texture, where a few tiny pieces of diced chicken mingle inside it.

While the chicken isn’t obvious inside the curry puff, the piece of hard boiled egg with its yolk makes up for the lack of meat.

You don’t get the harsh taste of curry powder here, since it’s thoroughly cooked, leaving you with a milder spiciness, ideal for those who prefer not to burn their tongues.

Give it a try and who knows, you may be ordering it for that next party or get together with family and friends.

These homemade curry puffs are RM2.40 each.

The stalls along this road next to the Sea Park market have been feeding many with its food.

Curry Puff Stall,



Along Jalan 21/22 next to Sea Park Market,



Sea Park, Petaling Jaya



Open: 7am to 9am. Closed on Monday.



Tel: 016-6505996

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

