PETALING JAYA, Apr 4 — Any restaurant or food stall operator can make char siu but moving it from mediocre to seriously good requires in-depth know-how.

At Three Brothers Meat Shop in Seri Setia, you get the latter.

With an inside knowledge on handling and selling meats for more than 50 years, this unassuming meat shop offers roast pork and char siu for takeaways.

One has to go early to grab your roasted meats, as it’s available from the moment they open for business.

Some days like now, during the Ching Ming festival, it runs out by 9am.

The shop is located a few doors away from the Seri Setia wet market — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

I found out the hard way as I barely managed to get the last of their roast meat since the locals had bought up almost all of their offerings.

The char siu gives you a tender bite that is luscious with the fats, but it doesn’t overwhelm your tongue, allowing you to reach for another piece or two more.

As fresh pork is used, there’s no funky smells and the texture of the lean meat is soft but not mushy.

Here, they use pork cheek, brushing it with just the right amount of braising sauce made with maltose to get a caramelised top.

The roast meats are chopped upon order for your takeaway — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It’s a restrained sweetness that suits the older folks around the neighbourhood.

For those who love sticky, sweet roasted meat, there’s always the char siu sauce given on the side for added sweetness.

What makes it even better is the price as it’s sold at RM68 per kilogram. One strip that is roughly 280 grams, set me back RM19, and was enough to feed two very hungry people.

With the roast pork belly, it’s RM90 per kilogram, also a reasonable price.

Roast pork with a crunchy crackling, layers of meat and fat is also sold here — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

The siew yoke here is more of the type you use for braising or stir frying with vegetables.

While it does have a nice crunchy top, the meat isn’t soft enough and the five spice seasoning is a little strong.

The shop also offers a wide range of pork cuts to suit your cooking style.

There’s roasted whole suckling pig or whole pigs for pre-order too.

Or look around the stand freezers to pick out their frozen food items, like steamed pau, fried chicken feet and more. There’s also various condiments for cooking too.

Shop for various pork cuts, frozen food and condiments at the shop — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Three Brothers Meat Supply,

630, Jalan SS9a/1,

Seri Setia, Petaling Jaya.

Open: 6am to 2pm. Closed on Monday.

Tel:016-3333316.

Facebook: @ThreeBrothersMeatSupply

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

