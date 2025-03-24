PETALING JAYA, March 24 — Cucur udang or prawn fritters are hard to come by.... good ones, that is

They seem easy to make. With just flour and water to form the batter, all it needs is chives and prawns inside.

However, we know it’s difficult to make cucur udang well, as many times, we have eaten hopeless versions.

Some will be soaking in oil. Others are too soft. Or worst, completely devoid of flavour from the star of the fritter a.k.a the prawn.

When cut, the fritter (left) is thin and crunchy and best eaten with their chilli sauce. Also available are the stall are fried Chinese crullers (right) kept warm with lamps. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

Well, we don’t need to cry anymore as Heng Cakoi comes to the rescue with their superb cucur udang.

This fritter is a thing of beauty — thin with crunchy golden edges — using a family recipe.

What completes the whole experience is those tiny prawns with their shells intact, apparently sourced from Sekinchan.

With each bite, you get the sweet flavours from the crunchy prawns.

Doughy pillows of fried dough are stuffed with (from left to right) red bean paste, glutinous rice and five spice powder. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

It’s also incredibly fragrant. In fact, a word of warning if you’re taking it home as the enticing smell may make you stop the car and munch on those fritters immediately.

Even the chilli sauce is good with a slight tangy flavour and light spiciness, pairing it well with the crunchy edges that are not touched by the prawns.

No wonder there are always people waiting to grab these deep fried goodies at the stall.

Most customers take away many pieces. Some prefer to nibble on the cut fritter as they wait for food at the coffee shop.

‘Yau char kwai’ and the sweeter tasting ‘ma kiok’ have a thick, browner crunchy layer. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

They come in two sizes, a smaller one for RM2 and a big one for RM3.

It’s fried by batches, in the kitchen tucked behind the stalls.

You can also grab other fried goodies (RM1.50 per piece), made with leavened dough like yau char kwai or Chinese crullers.

There’s ham chim peng or five spice dusted doughy pillows or those stuffed with red bean paste.

The stall is at the front of the side portion of the coffee shop. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Other offerings include a version with glutinous rice or ma kiok, liberally topped with sesame seeds and coated with sugar.

These fried dough treats come with a thicker, brown crunchy layer.

However, if you’re watching your cholesterol levels, the cucur udang is still your best bet for maximum return of satisfaction.

This stall also has branches at SS2 Rising Kopitiam and Restoran Dudu Yummy in Ara Damansara.

This outlet at Kedai Kopi Wah Cheong is popular with those who stay or work nearby. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Bulk orders for company events can also be arranged too.

Heng Cakoi,

Kedai Kopi Wah Cheong,

1080, Jalan 17/29,

Section 17, Petaling Jaya.

Open: 7am to 2pm or until they run out.

Closed on Thursdays.

Tel:017-2582112.

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.