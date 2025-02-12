KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Our burger scene is heaving. There’s a burger for everyone, whether it’s just a Ramly burger, Wagyu burger, smash burger, tower high burgers or just a Big Mac.

If you enjoy smash burgers where you get a contrast of textures and flavours, you must try the Triple Decker by Japanese chef Shohei Matsuri.

Launched as a pop-up that moves around different venues, it’s now flipping burgers at REXKL until further notice.

The Double Decker Set (RM45) is your best bet, where a double smashed beef patties burger is accompanied with essential sidekicks, fries and a sauce (tarragon aioli or honey mustard BBQ).

Order the set as it’s a complete meal with fries and sauce — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Otherwise, if you’re just there for protein loading, just spend RM45 on the Triple Decker Burger with its stack of three smashed beef patties.

In chef Shohei’s hands, the burger feels refined in its execution.

There’s no pre-made patties and all you have is 100 grams of Angus minced beef, rolled up in balls that are placed on a hot griddle and smashed with a metal press.

It’s not a straightforward smash down. Instead, they use a circular motion to smash down the meat, giving it a wider surface area and contact with the heat.

This creates lacier, thinner edges that transform into crustier bits, thanks to the Maillard reaction and gives it an intense, savoury flavour.

What’s most interesting about this burger is it’s not greasy or dripping with juices when you start chomping on it.

Instead, the juices are retained inside the middle of the patty, all from quick cooking.

It’s topped with cheese, caramelised onions and sandwiched between soft white buns.

You also get a pickle on the side. It gives you the freedom of choice, whether the burger should pair with or without that pickle.

The fries are the perfect touch to the burger with its golden crispiness when paired with the slightly piquant mustard sauce.

For those who want a meat-free solution, there’s also a vegetarian option using homemade falafel too.

Drinks that go beyond just canned drinks include their homemade KL Ginger Ale and fresh lemonade. The ginger ale hides a zing too, making it refreshing.

Hop over to REXKL for the Triple Decker pop-up to relish some amazing burgers — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Triple Decker,

REXKL, 80, Jalan Sultan,

Kuala Lumpur.

Open: 12pm to 9pm (Wednesday to Sunday).

Instagram: @tripppledeckerrr

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

