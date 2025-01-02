SUBANG JAYA, Jan 2 — Nothing beats celebrating the start of a new year with my favourite local meal.

This round, it’s banana leaf rice.

And since a new year marks new opportunities, it was Kedai Makanan dan Minuman Daddy Jo which I have not been to before.

It’s a place I would say worth trying out only if you’re within the Subang Jaya vicinity.

During lunch time, there’s a stream of people walking in to select various dishes to be eaten with rice.

The place gets packed at lunch time where diners mostly order their combination meals — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

For the midday meal, select between the banana leaf rice set or their combination meals.

The Banana Leaf Rice Set (RM10.90) is a vegetarian feast. Load up with their refillable vegetables and rice, until you’re satisfied.

The three types of vegetables — potatoes, snake gourd and cabbage — were well cooked and thankfully not mushy like that served in many other spots.

Curate your favourite protein from the spread at the counter to bulk up the meal.

The Mutton Varuval (RM10) was the standout. Dark with spices, the braised mutton was soft and infused with flavour. Needless to say, my plate was wiped clean.

The standout dish is the tender Mutton Varuval — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

While the Chicken Masala (RM6) wasn’t as flavour packed compared to the mutton dish, it was still good with chunky pieces of fresh chicken.

Chicken Masala is also worth ordering for its chunky pieces of chicken — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

There’s also an assortment of deep fried items like chicken and fish. The Fried Ikan Bulus (RM5) wasn’t as crispy as I would have liked but one gets fine, sweet flesh.

There’s a selection of fried items like chicken and the tiny ‘ikan bulus’ (left) to add to your meal, which should be finished off with their fragrant Masala Tea (right) — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

If you’re sensitive to fiery heat, you will be happy here as the dishes won’t burn your tongue.

What seemed to be more popular judging from the crowd’s orders was their combination meals as it’s wallet friendly.

It’s a one plate meal with rice, gravy, your choice of vegetable and protein. Crunchy papadum is also offered.

For an all vegetable selection (two types), it’s priced at RM7. For the one vegetable and one protein mix, it ranges from RM9 to RM11.

End your meal here with a cup of Masala Tea (RM3.50). The creamy brewed hot drink is fragrant and satisfying after the heavy meal.

The lunch spread is only available from 11am to 3pm.

Throughout the day, they offer roti canai and thosai, cooked upon order.

Apparently the roti canai is good so that’s definitely on the order list for my next visit.

Look for the restaurant which is at the back row of the shophouses and behind the Bangkok Lane Mee Goreng eatery — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Kedai Makanan dan Minuman Daddy Jo,

31, Jalan USJ2/2C, Subang Jaya.

Open daily: 7am to 10pm.

Tel:014-9933496.

Facebook: @Daddy-Jo-Banana-Leaf-Restaurant

Instagram: @daddyjo.blr

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

