KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 23 — 2024 has been a sort of mix-and-match year for me in terms of cuisines.

From lei cha soymilk and lei cha toast to cilantro ramen and blueberry chicken, fusion flavours took centre stage.

Still, some traditional dishes (think lontong kering and laksa Johor) continue to stand out.

In this vein, the following are my Top Three eats for the year.

Ayam Buah Keluak from Lin Neo Delight, Melaka

Ayam Buah Keluak, a classic Peranakan dish, is executed perfectly at Lin Neo Delight, a home style Nyonya restaurant in Melaka.

Expect a fiery red chicken curry, glistening with the aromatic oils of chillies and spices.

But what sets it apart are the charcoal black orbs of buah keluak, an utmost delicacy.

Carefully spoon out its flesh, redolent of truffles and dark chocolate, and mix it in the curry before stirring into hot white rice.

40, Jalan KLJ 4, Kota Laksamana Jaya, Melaka.

Pan-seared Chicken Breast on Pesto Rice at Ebony & Ivory in Cheras. — Picture by CK Lim

Pan Seared Chicken Breast on Pesto Rice from Ebony & Ivory Coffee

As hearty as an English breakfast but far healthier, the Pan-seared Chicken Breast on Pesto Rice at Ebony & Ivory Coffee in Cheras allows you to indulge guilt-free.

The moist, French style sous vide chicken breast; Mexican inspired cilantro salsa verde; sharp arugula offering some necessary bite to balance everything; and that unexpected Italian pesto sauce — a dance of pine nuts and Parmesan, garlic and coarse salt, bright basil leaves and zesty olive oil — that cleverly seasons rice rather than pasta.

No. 4A, Jalan Kaskas 4, Taman Cheras, Kuala Lumpur

Chasiu Onigiri at Airplane Mode Coffee in PJ. — Picture by CK Lim

Charcoal Grilled Chasiu Onigiri from Airplane Mode Coffee

Onigiri, the iconic Japanese rice ball, is given a facelift with Cantonese style barbecued pork belly at Airplane Mode Coffee.

Owner Sing Thong has incorporated his decadent charcoal grilled chasiu, sticky with a caramelised glaze, pickled cucumber, seaweed and sesame seeds into the yaki onigiri or grilled rice ball.

The lightly toasted crust makes this a standout. Currently the cafe is in the midst of relocating to a new space, also in Petaling Jaya. Follow them on their Instagram @airplanemode_coffee for updates.