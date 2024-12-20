KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Every food tradition has their own comforting staples. The Koreans have kimchi-jjigae (or kimchi stew) and the Italians have risotto, that creamy broth cooked rice dish.

What happens when you take a little inspiration from both, to create something new?

Such is the question posed by the Kimchi Seafood Stew at SoulYard, a relatively new café located in OUG, KL (specifically the Taman Bukit Indah neighbourhood).

More than simply kimchi meets risotto, the sweet seafood flavours of prawns, squid and clams deepen the dish, alongside the use of pumpkin, zucchini, cherry tomatoes and Parmesan cheese to add substance and zing.

SoulYard is the brainchild of KC Ng and Rachel Bong, both 31. The duo attended the same high school and same hospitality college so it made sense that they would embark on the journey of being food entrepreneurs together.

SoulYard founders Rachel Bong and KC Ng. — Picture courtesy of SoulYard

While Ng has over 10 years of experience in fine dining, Bong’s nine-year-long career was as a barista and later management roles in various cafés in the Klang Valley. This makes for a perfect pairing - one to run the kitchen, the other the coffee bar and the operations.

Bong says, "Both KC and I share a common vision: to create a place where we serve comfort food that brings the community together. To offer a space where anyone can experience the warmth of home, even when they’re far from loved ones.”

One of SoulYard’s top selling dishes is their take on Dan Dan Mee. Here, they were inspired by local mee rebus to insert a unique twist as they had observed many different versions in China and Japan.

Dan Dan Mee. — Picture courtesy of SoulYard

Bong shares, "We incorporated laksa leaves to the traditional toppings for a hint of refreshing flavour to this noodle dish which is rich and nutty. The result is a combination of familiar and adventurous flavours that we believe will appeal to a wide range of palates.”

Appealing to as many customers as possible has been top of mind for the duo. A key challenge they have faced since SoulYard’s soft launch over the past three months has been understanding and adapting to the local community’s taste preferences.

Bong says, "As OUG is primarily a residential area, with families as our target market, we have realised that a menu focused solely on rice or noodles may not be as appealing. Additionally, there are many Chinese restaurants in the area offering similar dishes at very competitive prices.”

To stand out, SoulYard has pivoted to adding more fusion dishes to their menu. Bong explains, "Our menu blends Western cuisine with subtle Asian flavours, offering something different that will attract and retain customers at SoulYard.”

Japanese touches abound, from the Ebi Katsu Sando with its use of Hokkaido style milk bread and ebiko (shrimp roe) to the Miso Salmon Chazuke.

Ebi Katsu Sando (left) and Miso Salmon Chazuke (right). — Picture courtesy of SoulYard

The Mapo Tofu Bolognese combines Chinese (minced pork and eggplant), Italian (tomatoes, basil, Parmesan) and even Japanese (onsen egg). Truly fusion is the name of the game here.

Bread lovers will enjoy their carb-friendly creations such as the Mushroom Forest Toast, Croque Madame and Soulish Chickie Toast, which features a peanut chilli mayo and chilli glaze to make its fried chicken truly fiery.

Mushroom Forest Toast (left) and Soulish Chickie Toast (right). — Picture courtesy of SoulYard

In addition to their fusion food menu, SoulYard also serves specialty coffee sourced from various local roasters. Bong says, "We rotate our bean selection weekly to allow customers to explore different flavour profiles from various regions.”

SoulYard serves specialty coffee sourced from various local roasters, rotating their bean selection weekly. — Picture courtesy of SoulYard

After the trials of their soft launch, Bong is clearly excited to introduce SoulYard’s new menu. She says, "We hope this will draw even more food enthusiasts, not just from the local community but also from other areas in the Klang Valley.”

To achieve this, Bong says her team is focused on creating a personalised experience for everyone who visits their café.

She says, "While there are many cafes in the OUG/Happy Garden area, we aim to stand out by delivering not only great food and specialty coffee but also a warm atmosphere and exceptional customer service - building genuine relationships by remembering our customers’ names and the food and beverage preferences of our regulars.”

It’s not easy to start a new food business, particularly in this uncertain economic climate. Bong shares, "We are constantly evolving and open to hosting more events and collaborations with other eateries and businesses.”

Sometimes food and beverage can be more than just a meal and be elevated to creating real connections.

Bong agrees: "Our belief is that we can offer our customers a brief escape from the stresses of daily life, helping them recharge. That is the essence of SoulYard - a place to nourish not just the body, but the soul too.”

SoulYard

31, Jalan Perisa 2,

Taman Bukit Indah, KL

Open Tue-Sun 12pm-9pm; Mon closed

Phone: 017-270 8978

IG: https://www.instagram.com/soulyard.oug/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/people/SoulYard-Cafe/61562053742479/