PETALING JAYA, Dec 13 — It’s been raining almost every other day.

When it strikes in the morning and the temperature dips just a little, it calls for a warming bowl of white pepper soup.

And Fei Fei SKC Pork Ball Noodle, a stall located in Restoran MJ SS3 Kopitiam, has a loyal following for its bowls of comfort.

The broth has a milky appearance from slow boiling with pork bones.

Each spoonful of that broth leaves your tongue tingling and looking for more.

It doesn’t stop there.

The dry noodles that accompany the soup is topped with a generous portion of fluffy minced pork. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Inside the bowl, there’s goodies like meaty pork ribs, thick cut pork shoulder slices, pig stomach and square pork balls.

The meat is soft and easily falls off the bone with just a bit of prodding. Even the pig stomach is tender without any weird smells.

I usually get the Pork Ball Noodles, which is RM14 for a small portion that fills me up sufficiently. There’s also a bigger portion for RM20, if you’re really hungry.

My preference is to pair it with the dry noodles, tossed in the dark soy sauce mix and a generous topping of fluffy minced pork.

They tend to be heavy handed with the sauce though, making it a tad too sweet for my taste so ask for less sweet, if you’re particular about that.

There’s also other goodies here, like braised radish, layered pig intestine and Bentong golden fish curds, which tends to run out quickly so grab these if you spot them.

You can also find their sister stall that offers Hakka noodles with various add-ons like Hakka fried pork. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

And if the sun is happily shining away, you can visit their sister stall that sells Hakka noodles.

Here, the flat egg noodles (RM8.50) tossed in juicy minced pork are topped with fried wantans.

If you love crunchy wantans with juicy pork filling, this fried version can be super addictive.

One can add an extra order for six pieces for RM5.90. Satisfaction in every crunch.

Crunchy ‘wantans’ filled with pork make for a great snack. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

And if you like to try everything from this stall, opt for the combination of Hakka Noodles with their Hakka Fried Pork (RM12).

The fried pork, marinated in fermented bean curd, is usually used to prepare char yoke, where it’s braised with wood ear fungus.

Towards the end of the restaurant, you can find their sister stall that sells Hakka noodles. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

In its fried form, the meat is crunchy with a strong taste of the bean curd. However, I do prefer a juicier bite as these ones are slightly over fried till the meat dries out.

There’s also spicy Hakka noodles, which just didn’t sound right for me. And a prawn dumpling version, which I wouldn’t mind sampling the next round.

Look for the SKC Pork Ball Noodles stall near the entrance of the restaurant. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

For the SKC Pork Ball Noodles, this stall is their third outlet in Petaling Jaya.

It started out from Restoran Lucky Seng located in Section 17. There’s another branch at Restoran Wan Shoon in Damansara Kim.

The restaurant is packed with silver haired residents from the neighbourhood. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Fei Fei SKC Pork Ball Noodles and Hakka Noodles stalls,

Restoran MJ SS3 Kopitiam,

31, Jalan SS3/37, Petaling Jaya.

Closed every second Monday of the month.

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

