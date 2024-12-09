SUBANG JAYA, Dec 9 — If you’re not up for a drive to Penang to try out Duck Blood Curry Mee, you can detour to Subang Jaya instead.

The Bib Gourmand listed eatery brings their signature white curry mee to Big Family Restaurant.

The stall kicked off business on November 29.

It seems fated that they chose this spot as right opposite the corner restaurant, you can spot Bibendum, the iconic Michelin mascot waving at you from the tyre shop signboard.

A bowl of their duck blood curry mee is served with a pale broth with coconut milk. The thin consistency is unlike that of local curry mee.

It’s topped with cubes of coagulated duck blood, prawn, cockles and cuttlefish. Fluffy clouds of beancurd puffs absorb all of the curry broth, making each puff a delight to eat.

On the side, they serve you their special chilli paste. It’s fragrant and when eaten on its own, it has a slight bitter taste.

That dark red aromatic paste is made from ground dried chillies and slowly fried in oil.

Magic happens when you mix in that dark chilli paste. The pale white broth transforms to a light orange hue.

As you drink it, you get a sweet taste first on the tongue. Once you swallow it, the heat from the chilli paste starts spreading and one can feel the slight burn from the back of your tongue.

It lingers. That potent combination of sweet and spicy has you reaching for more of that broth, until every drop is gone.

In comparison with the white curry mee offered in the Klang Valley, this version is milder, making it easier to stomach if you’re a novice to this type of curry mee.

It’s the corner Big Family Restaurant in Subang Jaya SS15 and if you look directly opposite the restaurant, there’s Bibendum, the iconic Michelin mascot waving at you from the tyre shop signboard. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

Keen tongues will pick up the softer, silkier texture of the duck blood pudding, an essential part of Penang’s curry mee that sets it apart from the other states in Malaysia.

Duck Blood Curry Mee founder’s son, Vincent Lim, explained that after the pandemic, they had to stop serving their signature duck blood cubes as the suppliers had ceased production.

As a substitute, they used coagulated pork blood cubes.

It’s only from December 1 that they have restored the duck blood pudding in Penang, after they managed to secure a steady supply. Hence, this new place also offers the rarely seen duck blood cubes in the Klang Valley.

One drawback at this moment is the cockles that tend to be smaller in size, due to the supplies given. It’s still early days but hopefully, they can swap it for juicier and bigger cockles.

On the menu plastered on the side of the stall, you will see whelk but that is currently on hold. As they don’t serve chicken rice like the Penang eatery, you also won’t find any roast pork here.

You can instead opt to purchase roast pork from the other stalls inside Big Family Restaurant, if you wish to recreate that interesting combination.

Find the stall at the back of the restaurant that is packed with stalls offering all kinds of food. — Picture by Lee Khang Yi

A small bowl of the duck blood curry mee is RM10, while the big portion is RM12.

Add-ons are available for the duck blood pudding, cockles and cuttlefish for RM3 per item. The prawns can be added for an extra RM4.

Duck Blood Curry Mee Stall, Big Family Restaurant, 2, Jalan SS15/4B, SS15, Subang Jaya.

Open daily: 7am to 3pm, 5pm to 10pm.

Tel: 012-4382149.

Facebook: @duckbloodcurrymee

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

** Follow us on Instagram @eatdrinkmm for more food gems.