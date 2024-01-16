PETALING JAYA, Jan 16 — In less than a month, we will be celebrating Chinese New Year. This upcoming year will be the Year of the Wood Dragon.

Chinese Zodiac experts predict 12 months of creativity and inventiveness; a time to be adventurous.

What better way to be daring and inspired than to find new ways to enjoy our annual abundance of auspicious CNY goodies?

Let us begin with bakkwa, that savoury-sweet dried meat product synonymous with Chinese New Year snacking. To give it a little twist, how about enjoying it as a confectionery?

That’s the idea behind the Bakkwa Bacon Cookies by Cake Tella. Founder Eddie Tan shares, "I’m very experimental and see things from a very scientific point of view. Bakkwa is sweet and smoky, more than salty. So it could go really well with salted caramel flavour, or even in cookies.”

Besides Bakkwa Bacon Cookies (left), Cake Tella is also introducing Bakkwa Bacon Ice Cream this year. — Picture courtesy of Cake Tella

Cake Tella first began as a home-based baking business specialising in alcohol-infused creations such as the decadent Coffee Rum Cheesecake and rich Mocha Rum Mousse with gula Melaka chocolate crumble.

Today Tan has expanded Cake Tella into a full fledged alcoholic cake purveyor, incorporating popular brands such as Martell VSOP, Roku Gin, Guinness Draught Stout and Baileys Irish Cream in his products.

For the Bakkwa Bacon Cookies, Tan is collaborating with Wing Heong BBQ Meat, a well-known local bakkwa brand. He explains, "We are actually drinking kaki’s. So I pitched him the idea of using his Bakkwa Honey Bacon in our cookies.”

Each batch requires a two-part process: first, the Bakkwa Honey Bacon is sliced into chunks, to give the cookies a crunchy texture; then another batch of Bakkwa Honey Bacon is dehydrated into powder, to further intensify the flavours.

Tan says, "It’s like a chocolate chip cookie but the addition of bakkwa chunks and bakkwa powder make it smoky and savoury-sweet. This year we are taking things up a notch by making a Bakkwa Bacon Ice Cream — the smoked ice cream and bakkwa crumble surprisingly matches really well.”

Malaysian 'choux' maker Zhwaa is offering Soy Osmanthus Choux as a seasonal festive flavour. — Picture courtesy of Zhwaa

The Bakkwa Bacon Cookies and Bakkwa Bacon Ice Cream will be available at Cake Tella’s shop in PJ as well as selected Wing Heong outlets (Jalan Imbi, Sri Petaling and their pop-up booth in 1Utama).

These are exciting and robust flavours, perfect for those with more rapacious appetites during Chinese New Year.

For something more delicate and less obvious, Malaysian choux maker Zhwaa has come up with a soy cream choux with osmanthus jelly as their seasonal festive offering.

Zhwaa owner Wai Mun Low shares, "Our Soy Osmanthus Choux is a simple idea that was sparked in the kitchen as I’ve always loved soy products especially tau foo fa. I will never be bored of it!”

The nutty earthiness of the soy cream pairs well with the floral notes from osmanthus jelly. There is textural contrast as well as a comforting, nostalgic taste that reminds one of festivals of bygone years.

Beyond Zhwaa’s 'choux' (left), another best selling product is a trio of delicate tarts — Chocolate Ganache, Lemon Meringue and Matcha (right). — Picture courtesy of Zhwaa

It comes as no surprise then, when one learns that Low had originally created this flavour for last year’s Mid Autumn Festival when she launched Zhwaa’s "moon-choux” box (i.e. choux shaped like mooncakes).

Low explains, "When the Soy Osmanthus Choux gained popularity, this led to requests from returning customers. Now for Chinese New Year, it’s a great time to offer this seasonal choux again — albeit in traditional form, rather than mooncake shaped — to both returning and new customers.”

Zhwaa’s Soy Osmanthus Choux is available for a limited time, till February 8. Other popular choux options — Matcha, Pistachio Lemon, Choco Passionfruit, Tropical Caramel, Coffee Pecan and Pandan Gula Melaka — can be ordered all year round.

Low, who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Sunway University, had worked at Black Star Pastry in Melbourne.

Beyond Zhwaa’s choux, another best selling product is her trio of delicate tarts — Lemon Meringue (lemon curd and torched Swiss meringue), Matcha (Niko Neko matcha ganache and almond praline) and Chocolate Ganache (dark chocolate and sea salt caramel).

Mix and match any two festive cookies for Halla Holla Bakery’s CNY Bundle Box. — Picture courtesy of Halla Holla Bakery

Still, sometimes we crave the classics.

Who can argue with pineapple tarts as the quintessential Chinese New Year treat? Pineapple in Hokkien, ong lai, sounds like the phrase "good fortune has arrived” so you really can’t miss out on these little buttery pastries of sweetness in life.

Halla Holla Bakery (formerly known as Wild Yeast Bakery) in Damansara Jaya, PJ has devised the perfect solution with their Golden Pineapple Tart by tweaking the festive staple just enough to match the occasion.

Owner and resident bread artisan Terence Chong says, "This year being the Year of the Dragon, we wanted to create something special that resonates with the theme. The Golden Pineapple Tart is crafted in the shape of dragon scales, symbolizing the auspiciousness and strength associated with this zodiac sign.”

Curious readers and long-time customers might wonder what the bakery’s new moniker is about. Chong shares, "‘Halla Holla’ holds a special meaning; it embodies the spirit of friendly welcomes and community. The name reflects our commitment to creating a bakery-café that serves as a hub for connection and conversation.”

Cranberry Nougat (left) and Almond Crisps (right). — Picture courtesy of Halla Holla Bakery

This is amply demonstrated with the bakery’s slogan "Share a slice of life” which relates to Chong’s aim to provide a space where people from all walks of life can gather, enjoy quality food and beverages, and share memorable moments together.

He adds, "We want to simplify our customers' lives by offering fresh and healthy sourdough bread and croissants daily, eliminating the need for baking at home while providing a warm and welcoming environment.”

Besides their Golden Pineapple Tart, Halla Holla Bakery is also rolling out two other Chinese New Year titbits: their Almond Crisp and Cranberry Nougat.

Chong says, "The Almond Crisp brings a delightful crunch, while the Cranberry Nougat adds a perfect balance of sweetness. Together, they create a harmonious mix that complements the festive atmosphere of Chinese New Year.”

May we all have a harmonious and happy Year of the Dragon, then — especially when bolstered by irresistible snacks such as these!

