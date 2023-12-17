KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Anyone who knows me, knows I love curry mee.

Earlier in the year, I wrote about several places serving numerous versions of the iconic dish.

This included one that you can find in a storied downtown pub!

The latest jaunt in pursuit of a great bowl of curry mee led me to Cheras, specifically the neighbourhood of Taman Taynton View.

Coincidentally, this is where you will find one of the most intriguing Chinese restaurants in town.

Along a relatively quiet row of shops stands Fei Poh Curry Mee Restaurant, which I first visited three years ago.

A friend from the area recommended the place, and it found a way to latch onto the back of my mind, staying there long after my first visit.

Inside the restaurant, I spotted an endearing sign saying “本人很累，欠缺微笑，如有得罪，请多见谅”, which roughly translates to “I’m very tired, hence the lack of smiles. Forgive me for any offence caused”.

The inside of the shop.

However, when speaking to the eponymous lady boss of the restaurant, I found her warm and approachable.

She revealed that they have been around for 15 years, but business took a big hit after the pandemic.

Since then, she’s been trying her hand at navigating the wilderness that is social media in an effort to get the word out.

Curry pork ribs are a great side order.

Aside from the signature curry mee, they also offer Hakka mee, pork noodles and fish ball noodles, though the focus here is clear.

It’s a choice between curry mee with chicken (RM11.50) or pork ribs (RM13), and I opted for the former.

To make my first meal of the day rather indulgent, I added a side order of pork ribs in curry (RM8) and cockles in curry (RM8)

My bowl of curry mee arrives loaded with chicken, yellow mee, cockles, green beans and eggplant, bathed in a glorious pool of orange and red.

For fans of 'seehum', curry cockles are an option here.

Thick, full-bodied and flavoured, the rich and nuanced curry weaves a complex tale of heat and spice before your very own eyes.

Chunks of fresh chilli, some half-intact, hint at the hands-on approach that goes into making this curry, which tastes strongly of fresh herbs like galangal and a whole host of spices that even the sharpest palate would struggle to identify.

Big, bold and bodacious, it commands all of your attention the moment it lands in front of you, much like Jessica Rabbit.

Each spoonful oozes “I’m not bad, I’m just drawn that way.”

The front of the restaurant.

The day just gets even better when I dig into the bowl of pork ribs.

They are moreish and tender, having been cooked in the same thick curry.

Somehow, the ribs have sweetened the curry, making for a remarkably satisfying side dish.

Think of it as Jessica blowing kisses your way.

Fei Poh Curry Mee Restaurant

19, Jalan Nadchatiram 1, Taman Taynton View, Cheras, Kuala Lumpur

Open Monday to Saturday, 9am-4pm

Tel: 010-298 9451

Facebook: @feiporcurry

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.

* This is an independent review where the writer paid for the meal.