KUCHING, Nov 14 ― Four top Sarawakian chefs were recently presented certificates of recognition by Guinness World Records for their part in organising and judging what has been recognised as the world’s largest cooking competition.

The four are Chef James Lee, Chef Julian Lai, Chef Tay Soon Kheng and Chef Jordan Wee, who are all members of the Sarawak chapter of Malaysia Bersatu Culinary Association (MBCA).

Lee is the owner of Rock Road Seafood Restaurant; Lai, the owner of Little Hainan in Padungan; Tay, executive chef at The Sarawak Club; and Wee the owner of Jordan’s Signature.

“On February 21 to 23, Malaysia attracted the attention of the world food industry by making the world’s first Guinness record for the world’s largest cooking competition ever.

“More than 730 individuals from all over the world participated in the culinary competition held at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre, attracting more than 15,000 Malaysians and foreign tourists,” said Lai in a statement yesterday on behalf of MBCA.

International renowned chefs and Michelin chefs were also present among the judges to judge the 64 items in the competition.

“Altogether, 75 judges were from Sweden, Italy, the United Kingdom, Egypt, Morocco, South Korea, Mexico and surrounding countries,” he added.

He also said that Lee was awarded silver in the competition’s modern seafood category, thus bringing pride to Sarawak.

In a related development, MBCA president Master Chef Arthur Lim called upon all Sarawakians in the culinary industry to join the association to promote Sarawak and Malaysian cuisine to the world. ― Borneo Post