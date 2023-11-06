KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 — What happens when you want to eat suan cai yu, the latest trendy pickled mustard greens fish dish, but you cannot gather a group of friends to tackle the whole fish?

Enter WenWen Noodle.

Operated by a woman hailing from Hunan, the place offers steaming bowls of piquant and spicy broth with fish slices and pork.

The individual portions make it easier to satisfy your cravings. Especially if you don't want to queue.

Here, there's pickled mustard greens (known as cabbage in their menu) and rarely seen pickled chillies with your noodles. They also have red chilli and spicy mala soup too.

There's something so appetising about this Pickled Cabbage Fish Fillet Noodles (RM17.50). It's a blend of sour and spicy that just clears your sinuses immediately. Despite a stuffy nose as a reaction to anything spicy, I am always game for this dish.

You get thin, silky pieces of boneless fish and smooth rice noodles in the bowl. Slowly savour the slightly numbing broth until the last drop.

For a different taste, try the Pickled Chilli Pork Noodles that uses pickled long green peppers with a spicy and sour taste.

For something unusual, go for the Pickled Chilli Pork Noodles (RM13.90). Here the broth is tinged green, as they use pickled green long peppers. Again, it's sour and spicy.

Unlike the pickled cabbage, there's a burning heat at the back of the tongue when you eat this. They give you a mix of pork slices and minced meat inside the bowl. I can imagine this warming me up on a rainy day.

It's not only noodles but you can also get cooked food items like hotpot spicy lamb and chicken. There's even hotpot spicy pork belly with antler mushrooms.

One of my favourite classic dishes — the simple, tasty stir fried cabbage — can be found here.

Fried Dumplings here taste homemade with a juicy filling of minced pork and vegetables.

My noodle meal is never complete without dumplings.

The Fried Dumplings (RM16.50) were plump with a wholesome filling of juicy minced pork, carrots and vegetables. One can imagine them making these from scratch inside the small kitchen at the back. You can also get the soup version too.

I also tried their Stir Fried Shredded Potato (RM12), another dish I like ordering. It was a huge portion and well prepared; it wasn't dripping in oil like at other places.

Stir Fried Shredded Potato is well executed with less oil.

You get the flavour in each perfectly cooked strand of the potato, which is not too soft but still cooked through. It's a mild heat with this dish, making it a good pairing with the rice and the hotpot items.

For those who cannot eat spicy food, there's homestyle dishes like luncheon meat or chicken hotdog fried rice with egg. I spied the next table eating that and it looked like a huge portion for RM11.

You also have pasta, one with white sauce and the other with tomato sauce, probably to cater to children.

Another alternative is they do offer pork noodles and fish fillet noodles without any of the spicy pickles or spicy soup.

The half shop offers comfortable air conditioned dining (left). Look out for the 'kawaii' cat to get your spicy, sour noodle fix in Taman United, next to Pearl Point (right).

On the counter, they also provide pickled radish and pickled long beans. Just help yourself to the condiments to add to your meal. They're a little sour but appetising.

Location wise, you may experience headaches trying to get a parking spot though. It takes lots of patience.

If you're rushed for time, opt instead for delivery as they're listed on ShopeeFood.

文文米粉 WenWen Noodle, 95, Jalan Mega Mendung, Taman United, Off Jalan Klang Lama, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 10am to 9pm. Off days not certain. Tel: +6016-3296862. Website: https://wen-wen-noodle.business.site

