KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 19 — Who would think Peranakan dishes like Ayam Buah Keluak and Itik Sioh would pair well with cocktails, tuak and even Scotch whisky.

Advertisement

Even afternoon tea is made better with a couple of gin and tonics, combined with dainty Nyonya kuih, Lemak Laksa and more.

That's what the Peranakan Weekend is all about: A celebration of the rich Peranakan food culture with a twist using special curated drinks from Remy Cointreau, Aberfeldy and Bombay Sapphire.

The event to be held on November 3 and 4, is a collaborative effort between Thirstmag.com and Kuchibrat Kollektiv.

Advertisement

On hand to cook up a Peranakan feast are chefs Julia Ung from Penang, Debbie Teoh from Melaka and Lionel Chee from Singapore.

Each chef's food tells of their own unique Peranakan heritage.

With an academic background in culinary arts and a stint in Shangri La KL's Lafite, Ung crafts Peranakan dishes with a modern outlook for various pop-up events.

Advertisement

At the Peranakan Weekend, Ung will be presenting her interpretation of Ju Hu Char, reimagined as cuttlefish and mushroom toast, served with a coriander and belacan butter. On the other end of the spectrum, there's Masak Titik from Penang, a rarely seen soup brewed using white watermelon rind, prawns and pepper.

Cookbook author Teoh who champions her Peranakan roots brings forth her traditional Peranakan dishes like Sek Beef, Ayam Buah Keluak and a selection of her kuih. These dishes are meticulously prepared from time-honoured recipes passed down to Teoh.

Singapore-based Chee is a man who wears many hats, starting first as a hotelier then switching to become a restaurant owner serving fine Peranakan and Eurasian food.

Nowadays he runs food tours and takes part in private dining collaborations. He will be cooking Slow Braised Labu with Mung Beans and Red Beans, Itik Sioh and more.

On November 3, the six-hands dinner will feature Peranakan dishes paired with cocktails by award-winning mixologist David Hans crafted from Remy Cointreau's range of alcohol.

For the November 4 dinner, the pairing will be led by Bacardi-Martini Asia Pacific Trade Ambassador Dexter Ng, where he will be introducing Aberfeldy Scotch whisky aged 12, 16 and 21, and whisky highballs.

The dinners will be held at Pan Pacific Serviced Suites' Pacific Lounge. The three-hour dinner that starts from 6pm is RM598 nett per diner.

In addition for November 4, there will be a Peranakan Afternoon Tea at The Botanist Bar & Lounge, Parkroyal Collection Kuala Lumpur from 3pm.

Nibble on Nonya kuih or Otah on Rye, slurp on Lemak Laksa, and a variety of savoury bites, paired with Bombay Sapphire gin and tonic, using San Pellegrino's premium Citrus and Oakwood Tonicas.

You will also get a chance to sample the special edition Bombay Sapphire Sunset Gin that features mandarin, turmeric and cardamom flavours.

The two-hour tea session is RM199 nett per person.

For further details on the event and to book your tickets, visit www.thirstmag.com. For a group of four and above, bookings are by email to [email protected].