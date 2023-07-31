KUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — Crabs have been on the horizon for some time for my friends.

After months of talking about trying a new place for crabs recommended by a friend who lives in Ampang, we finally made it to Hong Kee Seafood Restaurant.

Located inside Pandan Jaya, it's an area relatively unknown to my other dining companions who live on the other side of Kuala Lumpur.

We inadvertently found out that Saturday is the day where some streets are blocked off for the night market. That was a small matter for determined foodies like us.

All we did was park a bit further and walk to our destination.

We knew we had arrived at the right place as the restaurant was heaving with diners sitting at large round tables.

Look for the restaurant inside Pandan Jaya

My friend had booked four crabs when she made the reservations. At RM110 for two medium sized crabs, this was pretty decent since some places we frequent charge RM90 to RM100 for just one crab.

Here they serve crabs 10 different ways.

There's Singapore Chilli Fried, Salted Egg Fried, Signature Sauteed with Trio Pepper, Western Black Pepper Fried, Cantonese Style Stew Claypot Mihun, Steamed with Minced Garlic, Steamed with Chinese Wine and Egg, Hong Kong Salt and Pepper Fried, Hong Kong Wet Butter Fried, and Sauteed Egg Sauce and Egg Noodles. Mind boggling indeed.

It felt like a game to see which random pick would strike the jackpot. Well, the Cantonese Style Stew Claypot Mihun definitely scooped up the award for most delicious dish of the evening.

The place is packed with diners on a Saturday

The moment it hit the table and the cover was opened, we could smell the gingery flavours. We tossed the thicker noodle strands with the dark sauce that pooled at the bottom of the claypot.

As our hands were busy with the other choice, Salted Egg Fried, we left this dish for later. It turned out to be the smartest move as with time, the noodles soaked up the deliciousness.

One could happily just eat those noodles cooked with crab, spring onions, ginger and sliced pork.

Get your hands on these Salted Egg Fried Crabs to relish the sweet flesh with the creamy salted egg

The Salted Egg Fried was a great choice too. The crab pieces including the shell were well coated with a light batter that saw creamy salted egg yolk sauce clinging on every piece.

This meant getting those fingers working to slowly eat the sweet flesh hidden under the crust.

Special mention must be given to the finger bowl provided. It's an elevated version with thinly sliced orange rind. So once you're done with the crabs, your fingers are cleansed in that fragrant bowl.

This is definitely the most elevated finger bowl where your hands get a citrus spa

Since we couldn't just eat crabs, other dishes joined the table.

Each dish held its own when it came to deliciousness.

Another winner was the Braised Yellow Wine Chicken (RM48 for half chicken). At one glance, we thought the sauce coating the chicken pieces would taste like dark soy sauce but it was potent with the rice wine. It was perfect with rice or just eaten with the chicken and the shredded ginger. Wood ear fungus helped give a contrast of textures too.

Braised Yellow Wine Chicken is packed with flavours from the sweet tasting wine and shredded ginger

It's a running joke with my friends that I must have greens for every meal so they obliged with the Claypot Kangkung (RM20). Well, whoever claims greens are just a side dish has not tasted these hot, smoky vegetables with dried prawns and chillies before.

A classic Sweet and Sour Pork (RM20) also made an appearance. The nuggets of pork are crunchy and well coated with the tangy sauce. Eat it with the vegetables for a well rounded meal.

Claypot Kangkung gets its smokiness from the hot claypot and the dried prawns add umami

You cannot go wrong with a classic Sweet and Sour Pork with its tangy flavours

Then there was the strange looking Signature Beancurd (RM20). There's black pieces of beancurd sitting on creamy butter sauce crowned with frizzy looking greens.

It may look weird but this was one ugly delicious dish we approved of. It's a favourite of my friend's children as they declare it's the best way to eat your greens. You cannot fault their logic as the finely shredded kailan when deep fried tastes like seaweed.

Ugly delicious Signature Beancurd is a tasty, wacky dish

And that black exterior for the beancurd hid a light, fluffy soybean custard that was piping hot. Mix it with that creamy sauce and it's a bomb of a dish.

You're also given a complimentary jelly dessert. It's cool and helps cleanse the palate but taste wise, it's quite bland.

Being duly impressed with dinner, we started spying what other tables ordered, making mental notes on what else to order from the menu. Maybe an old school yam ring or more of their delicious claypot cooked dishes.

Hong Kee Seafood Restaurant, No. 3G & 5G, Jalan Pandan 3/6, Pandan Jaya, Kuala Lumpur. Open daily: 11.30am to 2.30pm, 5.30pm to 10pm. Tel:03-92017160/010-9229281. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hongkeeseafood

