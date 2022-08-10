PUCHONG, Aug 10 — Following our call for readers to share their chap fan heroes with us, Ng Jin Han nominated Tuin Yuin Restaurant which is located at Taman Meranti Jaya, Puchong.
The restaurant is operated by Lee Chai Hong and his wife Jasmine Lai. The duo have been in the chap fan business for a total of nine years, starting with a small stall before moving to this shoplot.
It's hard work maintaining the business with the lack of staff but they have pushed ahead despite health issues to serve wholesome meals to their regular customers, which is why Ng nominated them.
Previously, Jasmine was in the yong tau foo business while her husband fried up dishes at a dai chow. The switch to serving economy rice was prompted by the desire to spend more time with their family.
Ng describes Tuin Yuin's customers as "housewives, students and office workers who will visit the place to have a quick, tasty and close to home cooked taste."
True enough, the place is well known for their homestyle dishes which was affirmed by one of their customers, Sabrina Chan.
She had just moved to Cyberjaya and her friends recommended this place, so it was her first visit. Chan was seen taking orders on WhatsApp from her colleagues and packing different selections of the dishes with rice for their lunch.
Most of the customers here are regulars. Some, like Winnie Chew, will bring their own containers. She prefers the food at Tuin Yuin as they use less salt and MSG. Most importantly, the chicken used is fresh as her sensitive taste buds can pick up any funky smells.
The spread for lunch stretches to about 30 plus dishes. You have the usual chap fan items like fried chicken and pan fried luncheon meat. There's also sweet and sour pork, deep fried pork belly and butter fried fish.
The vegetables are well prepared here with not much oil. Little details make a difference. For example, the watercress I had on my plate was tender shoots signifying time spent to omit the woody stems.
For those who like healthier steamed dishes, these are prepared by Jasmine. You have the wobbly steamed egg or fluffy minced pork encased in egg that is comforting. There's also steamed chicken with ginger and wolfberries.
Your meal here also comes with a glass of Chinese tea or water, so just help yourself. They don't serve soup these days since they are shorthanded.
The chap fan comes with a secret weapon... Jasmine's chilli sauce. That spicy umami sauce with chillies and belacan just adds an instant depth of flavour to your plate of rice and dishes.
Each takeaway gets a small packet of the sauce. There's also a soy sauce studded with potent green birds' eye chillies too.
In terms of prices, this is calculated based on the quantity you take. For instance, the amount you are charged depends on the number of chicken pieces you place on the plate. Usually, your rice with one vegetable, one piece of chicken and one portion of beancurd will be around RM7 to RM8. Sometimes, you're charged RM10, if you add more on the plate.
It's backbreaking work for the couple as they serve both lunch and dinner. A day at Tuin Yuin can go up to 13 to 15 hours as the food needs to be prepped and cooked up just before meal times.
The preparation work in the kitchen starts from 8am onwards with the last dish coming out around 11am. After a break, the kitchen work starts again at 2.30pm. They finish by 9pm as some items need to be prepped and marinated for the next day's meal.
You can also pick up ma cao or horse grass fed chicken eggs here too. Jasmine sells them as she gets the eggs direct from Bentong. The highly nutritional eggs are popular with her customers.
Tuin Yuin Restaurant, No. 109, Jalan Meranti Jaya 3/1, Taman Meranti Jaya, Puchong, Selangor. Open: 10.45am to 2.45pm, 5pm to 8.30pm. Closed on Sunday.