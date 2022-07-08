Start the day with this satisfying 'nasi lemak' with tender 'sambal sotong' from Nasi Lemak Kak Chuk. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 — When it comes to nasi lemak, it's woven into the fabric of our lives. Not only is it one of the most muhibbah of dishes loved by all, I just find it incredibly satisfying to eat for breakfast.

An excellent nasi lemak just makes my day better. And this is how I felt after I visited Nasi Lemak Kak Chuk.

This stall that fronts the owner's house in Kampung Baru has been in the limelight recently. The look of their offerings got me curious so I made a trip there one weekday morning.

Try their family's signature 'ayam kalio' with the 'nasi lemak'.

Since it was already 8am plus, I had missed the breakfast crowd. It must have been a fight for the popular items as I managed to score the last piece of their ayam kalio.

The atmosphere was very much that of a quiet neighbourhood stall where people would ride up on their motorcycles to pack their favourite selections with their packet of nasi lemak.

Started back in 2000, the nasi lemak served by Kak Chuk, as she is fondly known, is a reflection of her Indonesian roots as the dishes are from recipes passed down from her father.

Their 'paru goreng' is cut thicker and has a lovely, soft bite.

Select 'ayam goreng berempah' from the pots laid out on the table.

You will also spy kangkung paired with your nasi lemak, which is a nod to her mother's Melakan heritage. Then there's ayam kalio, a creamy chicken curry favoured by the Minang folks.

You also have sambal sotong, rendang, paru and of course, ayam goreng berempah.

Previously she catered to the night owls as business would start from 1am till 10am the next morning. Nowadays, after the pandemic, the stall is open in the morning for breakfast and at night for dinner.

When you approach the stall, they will ladle up the steaming hot rice from the pot that is kept warm over a fire.

Your order is placed on brown paper and banana leaf which is propped steady with a basket (left). The neighbourhood folks will saunter over to the stall to select which dishes they want with their 'nasi lemak' (right).

The brown paper and banana leaf is placed in a basket to make it easier to hold the packet. You may protest when they ladle up a big scoop of their sambal but once you start eating it with the rice, you will be asking for more. We did!

The rice is fluffy and that not overly spicy sambal is addictive, when combined with the rice. I also like how it's more savoury rather than sweet, like at other stalls.

Don't miss out their sambal sotong. It's truly a sumptuous treat. The sotong is soft and delicious that you definitely want to return for more. It's definitely one of the best I have tasted.

I also enjoyed the ayam kalio with its soft texture and creamy curry gravy. The coconut rich gravy also helped temper the sambal for me, since I'm not the type who eats spicy food.

Help yourself to their free beverages with your 'nasi lemak'.

Since I saw their paru goreng on bamboo sticks, I also added that. The cow's lungs are cut into chunks that were super yummy as they had a creamy bite to each piece.

There was only one piece which was a dud as it had tendons on it, otherwise it was really good.

The nasi lemak is charged according to how many dishes you take with the basic nasi lemak. It's RM8 for one dish and RM12 for two dishes with the rice, sambal and vegetables. If you just want a plain version or nasi lemak biasa, it's RM5.

It's a simple set-up where you can dine at the tables and chairs placed outside their house.

There's also free beverages like tea, coffee or water that you can help yourself to from the jugs.

For the upcoming Hari Raya Haji celebrations, the stall will be taking a break from July 10 to 12. They reopen for business on July 13.

Nasi Lemak Kak Chuk, 1, Jalan Daud, Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 7am to 10.30am, 5.30pm to 10pm. Closed on Monday. Tel:+6011-12312788. Facebook:@nasilemakkakchukkampungbaru