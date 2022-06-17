PETALING JAYA, June 17 — I'm a big fan of different kinds of flatbreads. Most times it's just a plain, crispy roti canai paired with a glass of hot teh tarik.

With chapatis, it's not so easy to get a great one all the time. Hence I was curious about Samira Cuisine that serves a mix of Pakistani and Arabic food.

Located within my old neighbourhood, I found out about its existence from a relative who stayed nearby.

You can see how your chapati is prepared on the spot (left). Expert hands roll out the dough, flip it and cook the wholesome flatbreads (right).

I knew I had hit the right spot when the first thing I saw at the front of the restaurant was fresh hot chapatis being made. It's fascinating to watch the process from how the dough is rolled out then flipped and cooked on the hot griddle pan.

For a start, go for the plain chapati in all of its wholesome glory. If you want something unusual, I was told the chapati cheese is the one to order. Apparently they spread cream cheese all over the flatbread, and it's a crowd favourite.

The soft fluffy flatbread is perfect to mop up their creamy dhal and a rich tasting keema. You have a choice of chicken or beef keema but I went for the beef, which was absolutely delicious. For the chapati on its own, it's RM2 but for the addition of keema, it's RM5 for the set.

There's also shawarma that is great for a meal on the go (left). The shawarma makes a nice light meal with grilled chicken and vegetables paired with a sweet tasting sauce (right).

I had it with a cup of masala tea (RM6). They only serve their drinks in disposable cups or plastic bags. The tea is lightly spiced and comforting as they use fresh cow's milk to make it.

They also serve paratha but what you see on every table is the chapati. Some diners would eat one chapati there and even take away more to enjoy at home.

For a light bite, go for their shawarma (RM7), which is filled with thin slices of grilled chicken, vegetables and a sweet chilli sauce. I liked how the pita bread is slightly grilled on the hotplate first so it had a nice crusty exterior.

For lunch, there's biryani like this chicken version that is served with 'ayam masak merah'.

If you're looking for a more substantial meal, they have nasi lemak in the morning. For lunch time, select between biryani rice with chicken, beef or mutton.

There's also Mandy rice served with chicken or lamb. You can also select vegetables or various items at the counter to pair with your rice dishes.

The chicken biryani rice (RM13) is served with ayam masak merah. It's more spicy rather than the sweetish type so be prepared. If you're not a fan of that type of chicken, they also have gulai chicken which has a milder taste.

There's lamb Mandy rice with sliced lamb and fragrant rice for a substantial meal.

On the side, there's a refreshing acar to help cut through the richness. It makes a satisfying meal with the fluffy fragrant rice.

The Mandy rice is also a good choice. The lamb version (RM19.50) is served with a generous portion of sliced grilled lamb.

There's a piquant chilli sauce and yoghurt to help alleviate the spiciness. Drizzle over the sauce from the chicken curry over the rice and enjoy the whole meal.

Find this place hidden within Kelana Jaya for great chapatis.

You also get a selection of Malay kuih here too which I see many diners pick up for a sweet treat. I opted for the creme caramel (RM4) which wasn't overly sweet. It did lack much of the creaminess I like in creme caramals though.

The restaurant works with a limited service crew so place your order and pay first at the counter. Your food will be prepared and sent to your table. If you prefer delivery, they are also listed on FoodPanda.

Samira Cuisine, 9 Jalan SS5B/6, Kelana Jaya, Petaling Jaya. Open: 7am to 5pm. Closed on Monday. Tel:+603-78762822/+6012-6759770. Facebook: @restoransamira