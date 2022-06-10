This small bowl of pork noodles was comforting with its rich broth laced with wine — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — When it comes to pork noodles, my personal preference is for the ones with the milky broth made from boiling large pork bones.

This adds a richness to the bowl and you will want to drink up every drop of the broth. This place at Taman Cahaya Indah definitely ranks as one of those spots.

Through word of mouth, I ended up at this no signboard place one rainy morning. It seems the restaurant has been in business for about two years as the owner decided to venture into F&B during the pandemic.

Look for the shop which doesn't have any proper signboard except this signage in Chinese

The menu is all about pork noodles. Select from their small (RM9) or large (RM10) portions. And if you want their special loaded pork noodles, it's RM15 for an enormous bowl with everything inside that includes their signature pig's kidney and an egg.

I was told to add yellow wine (wong chow) to my noodles, so I forked out an additional RM2.50. It truly made a difference to the broth. For the special noodles, it already includes wine.

The pork noodles are incredibly comforting. The addition of the wine is evident in each spoonful of the rich broth that warms the tummy.

It also adds a lovely aroma to the broth. Inside the bowl, you have tiny pork meatballs, sliced pork, minced pork patties, pig's liver and intestine.

Each bowl of pork noodles is cooked upon order using that rich pork broth

I really enjoyed the minced pork patties as they were seasoned well with the distinct taste of wine in every fluffy bite. I wished there was more!

Even the pork slices are nice as they are not hard. Some places tend to add a lot of flour to coat the sliced pork but this place is a little more restrained with that.

And their lard fritters are also delicious. Just the perfect size with a chunky, fluffy golden bite.

Unfortunately, the liver was overcooked. My consolation is that the pig's kidney from their special noodles was well prepared without any funky smells. It's also chunky with a nice bite. They also give you pig's intestines but it's the thin, unfilled version.

Their special pork noodles is served with pig's kidney (left). You can also order the dry version where the noodles is tossed in dark soy sauce and lard fritters (right)

I only found out about the special noodles after I had already ordered so I decided to try it for a takeaway. It wasn't such a great idea since my poached egg ended up being cooked in the residual heat but I did get to try their dry version and the pig's kidney.

The dry noodles are also nice with a distinct lard aroma and the sweet dark soy sauce. They separate the kidney from the soup too for my takeaway which is great since the residual heat would have cooked it further. If I return, that special noodles is the one I definitely want to eat there.

Do take note that they will be closed for four days from June 20 to 23. As they will be off for such a stretch, they will re-open on Wednesday which is their usual rest day.

Restoran Gut Wah, G-12, Indah Square, Jalan Cahaya 1, Taman Cahaya Indah, Ampang, Selangor. Open: 7am to 3pm. Closed on Wednesday. Tel:+6014-3300662.