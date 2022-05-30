The surprise find at this Taiwanese food stall is their rich, fragrant chicken curry served with rice and long beans. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, May 30 — When life throws you curveballs, do you fight back? Or just go with the flow... just like this Taiwanese stall.

I visited for the home-style Taiwanese food but uncovered a fragrant, aromatic chicken curry served with rice.

Hidden inside Centrepoint Bandar Utama is the Kong Yam Kong Sek food court. Look for Pan Feng that serves Taiwanese eats.

Visit them for curry noodles served with a piece of chicken drumstick, long beans, beancurd puffs and skin.

It is simple fare and similar to what you get at home. I was drawn to their lion head rice. Essentially it's a large meatball served braised with sauce. This version is on point.

The texture of the meatball is fluffy soft, which made it perfect comfort fare eater with rice and stir fried cabbage. For lunch, this would definitely satisfy your hunger pangs for just RM10.

The stall also offers handmade dumplings. These small morsels were delightful with a moist, chunky pork and chives filling. You can get five pieces for RM6 or if you're a party of two, upsize your order to 10 pieces for RM10.

The lion head rice is comfort food with a fluffy meatball paired with rice and cabbage.

When I finished my meal, I walked over to chat with the owner. I spied chicken curry on trays being prepped for an order. It looked so amazing that I ordered it for takeaway. Since they also serve curry noodles, I decided I should try to see which dish works better.

It was a pure stroke of luck as I found the chicken curry to be the star of the show. For those watching their weight, they may say it's too oily but seasoned cooks will know that layer of oil indicates a curry packed with flavour.

As oil is needed to pan fry the spice paste to coax out all of those beautiful aromas, a layer of oil means the cook has achieved all that.

Bulk up the meal with their handmade dumplings that have a moist filling of pork and chives.

You can avoid the oil and just spoon the curry itself in a bid to make it slightly healthy. This is a dish you will need lots of rice to eat with. You get total curry satisfaction for just RM10.

If you wish for a lighter taste, opt for the curry noodles (RM9). The broth is thinner but with rich coconut milk to make it an indulgent meal.

It is served with a chicken drumstick, long beans, beancurd skin and tofu puffs. They give you a fiery red sambal as well but it's quite mild tasting.

Look for this stall inside Kong Yam Kong Sek food court hidden inside Centrepoint Bandar Utama.

I won't mind returning for their Taiwan style braised pork chop rice which is indicated as a must try on their menu. They also serve two types of spicy noodles: soup and dry versions.

You can also find them on Foodpanda and GrabFood, if you live within the vicinity of Centrepoint Bandar Utama.

攀峰 Pan Feng, Kong Yam Kong Sek, Centrepoint Bandar Utama, No. 3, Lebuh Bandar Utama, Bandar Utama, Petaling Jaya. Open: 10am to 3pm. Closed every second Monday of the month. They were closed on May 23. Tel:+6010-2261436. Facebook: @panfengfood