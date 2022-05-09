Visit Salak South New Village for an awesome bowl of beef noodles from Kit Kee Beef Noodles

The star of this bowl of beef noodles is that deep, satisfying beef broth that you must drink to the last drop. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

KUALA LUMPUR, May 9 — When my friend told me to check out the beef noodles here, I took note. Especially as this friend is an enthusiastic eater who has conquered almost all the stalls around the Klang Valley.

Hence I am exploring Salak South New Village one day. With the help of Waze, I managed to find the coffee shop without any signboard. It is packed with locals enjoying their morning meal. Most of them are from the neighbourhood as everyone knows each other.

The stall run by the affable Ah Kit serves all kinds of noodles. There's wantan mee with different toppings or what I see is a crowd favourite is the clear soup with an assortment of fish balls and yee wat or fish paste. Apparently there's also curry noodles.

The beef noodles (RM12) are definitely worth the drive here. It may not be the most generous bowl of beef noodles but one sip of that robust deep tasting beef broth will make you feel incredibly satisfied.

Apparently the recipe was a legacy from Ah Kit's father. You taste a hint of mandarin peel with each spoonful of that brown broth. There's also star anise and cinnamon which is not overpowering compared to that found in other places.

You can also order springy egg noodles served with curry pork ribs.

The beef chunks are stewed to softness. You can also enjoy tripe and tendon for their mixed beef noodles too. You dip the beef into this tangy chilli sauce that reminds me of those usually served with chicken rice.

I also ordered the curry pork ribs wantan mee (RM7.50) as I saw someone else's order. You get springy noodles paired with tender pork ribs. The curry taste is rather mild and dominated more by the dark soy sauce tossed with the noodles though.

I'll probably stick to the beef noodles on my next visit.

Ah Kit runs this stall has been in operation for 30 years or so.

Take note that the address on Google is different from where the stall is located. You can Waze to the place by using the Chinese name of the stall, which is 杰記牛腩麵 or just search for Salak South New Village beef noodles on Waze.

The coffee shop with no signboard is just next to Restoran Ket Zai. Further down, there's Chow Peng Fei Biscuit Shop which you can also use as a landmark.

Look for the stall inside this no signboard coffee shop at Salak South New Village.

You will have to turn inside Desa Petaling from the highway and find the village area nestled inside the developed area. As it's surrounded by highways, it's actually pretty easy to get in and out once you follow Waze.

Parking may be an issue though as the road is quite narrow.

Kit Kee Beef Noodle Stall (杰記牛腩麵), Jalan 30, Salak South New Village, Kuala Lumpur. Open: 6.30am to 1pm. Days off not fixed. Tel:+6016-3327877.