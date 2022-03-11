State Kuey Teow Thng stall now at PJ's Restoran Hong Kee

Enjoy a comforting bowl of 'kuey teow thng' with a sweet, light chicken broth and an assortment of goodies at State Kuey Teow Thng which is now located at Restoran Hong Kee — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, March 11 — For those who live in the Old Town area, you will probably have come across State Kuey Teow Thng at some point.

This food stall — operated by Kong Kou Choi and his wife, Tan Siew Choo — is well-known for their comforting bowl of noodles.

Chalking up around 40 years of experience, the couple first started selling their noodles at Petaling Jaya New Town or PJ State as it is more commonly called.

They have moved many times within the Petaling Jaya Old Town area but stayed the longest at Restoran Rock Garden Seafood. Even when the restaurant changed its name, they stayed on as one of the food stalls operating there.

About two months ago, they had to relocate again. This time, an operator had rented the whole premises so the food stalls housed within had to look for new spots.

The couple ended up at Restoran Hong Kee which is further up the road. This new place was recommended by one of their regular customers.

Not only is the food enjoyable here but you will get service with a smile even behind the mask from the lovely Kong Kou Choi and his wife, Tan Siew Choo

The spot is located at a more bustling area which is peppered with more food stalls. Moreover, they are located right next to the Chinese primary school Chen Moh. The only downside is parking is limited around the area during peak times. Try to avoid those times as I managed to get parking right in front when I visited them in the morning.

What's worth your trip is a bowl of their kuey teow thng. Its deliciousness is anchored by a light, sweet broth brewed from whole chickens. There's also a liberal use of chicken feet in the broth, since they serve whole poached chicken as a side dish.

Here you get to enjoy an abundance of ingredients in your bowl until the noodles tend to be overwhelmed. There's poached chicken slices, chicken liver, chicken gizzards, fish balls, fishcake slices, beancurd skin and coagulated pig's blood cubes.

Don't miss out their smooth poached chicken as they only use free range chickens sourced from Bukit Mertajam

If you're not into some ingredients, just ask for them to be omitted. A bowl of noodles with everything inside is RM7.50.

You can also bulk up your meal with smooth Bukit Mertajam sourced free range chicken or tai shan kiok. The chicken has a smooth texture with a lovely skin that gets a flavour boost with a spoonful of fragrant fried garlic. I usually order the chicken leg part which is RM10 here. For larger groups, order the half chicken for RM28 or a whole chicken for RM55 to share.

You can also add on poached bean sprouts too where prices start from RM4 for a small portion.

And most importantly, nothing beats their service as the couple are the friendliest with their beaming smiles.

The coffee shop also houses various food stalls so you can order a variety of food here like chee cheong fun, Hakka noodles and even Indian mixed rice.

Just give the couple a call to check if they are open for the day as sometimes, they have to attend to personal matters. They keep their regulars informed via WhatsApp on their closures too.

State Kuey Teow Thng, Restoran Hong Kee, 13, Jalan 2/27, Section 2, Petaling Jaya. Open: 6am to 1pm. Closed on Sundays. Tel:+6017-3963210.