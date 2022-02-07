Phase four takeaway: Get your fix of Ipoh-made peanut candy and 'heong peng' from SS2's Restoran Ipoh Sedap

You don't need to go Ipoh for peanut candy as Restoran Ipoh Sedap brings in these delicious peanut candy all the way from their hometown. — Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Feb 7 — Prior to the Chinese New Year celebrations, I was busy searching for places to feature. It was an uphill task as so many I tried just didn't make the cut.

In the midst of it all, I rediscovered an old favourite which are the Ipoh food items brought in by Restoran Ipoh Sedap like peanut candy and heong peng.

It all started as my sister who was visiting from Singapore was asking for heong peng or fragrant biscuits. We used to be obsessed with these biscuits that this restaurant at SS2 would bring in weekly.

At one time, it was a permanent feature on the dining table as a quick snack. One biscuit is never enough and you'll end up taking a second or maybe third piece.

Strangely enough, we stopped that ritual. Maybe due to the lockdowns.

I was apprehensive at first as I've found the taste of food tends to change a little after the lockdowns. Hence it was a huge relief to discover the taste of these biscuits were as good as I remember.

You get them in a bag of 10 pieces for RM12. Just ask the restaurant people when the shipment arrives from Ipoh and you get to eat them fresh.

Grab these fragrant biscuits crowned with sesame seeds that are flaky and delicious (left). The gooey maltose filling for these biscuits have a more balanced sweetness that makes it addictive (right).

The pastry encasing these biscuits have a lovely flaky texture. Hidden inside is the gooey maltose filling. This particular biscuit maker gets the balance of sweetness right as they don't use the darker colour sugar. You get the caramelisation but it's not overly sweet. They are perfect with a cup of coffee.

We used to ignore their peanut candy but this time, we tried it out and it's good too. Unlike the super popular makers in Ipoh that use a little puffed rice, this version only has peanuts mixed with a bit of sesame seeds. It's a harder bite but full of satisfaction with its abundance of toasted peanuts.

Apparently they get it from a famous maker in bulk and it is repackaged in brown resealable bags with Ipoh Sedap's logo. Grab a bag for RM13.50 and be prepared for the Netflix marathon with this snack.

The restaurant packs the peanut candy in their own brown bags with the logo while the fragrant biscuits are placed in a plastic bag.

As supply may be affected due to the Chinese New Year celebrations, just call ahead and ask when the supplies come in. Usually it arrives mid-week and it is best consumed fresh.

You are sure to finish your supplies within a few days, you will find the containers empty. Before you know it, the craving starts for another batch of deliciousness and it will become a weekly must buy.

Restoran Ipoh Sedap, 94, Jalan SS2/60, Petaling Jaya. Open: 8am to 8pm. Tel: +6016-5679591. Facebook: @Ss2ipohsedap