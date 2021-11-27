Taco Bell Malaysia expands to Kota Damansara for their third outlet

Taco Bell is expanding their Malaysian branches to Kota Damansara. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — I never thought Malaysians would dig faux-mexican food this much, but when Taco Bell launched in Malaysia, it became a hit. Even now that the hype as died down, the lines can still be quite long. Taco Bell is capitalising on this demand by expanding their Malaysian branches to Kota Damansara. The new outlet will be located at Tropicana Gardens Mall in Kota Damansara, and will be opening on 28 November. This will be Taco Bell’s third outlet in Malaysia, following the one in Cyberjaya and the one in Bandar Sri Permaisuri, Cheras.

This outlet in Petaling Jaya had actually been hinted at last year, when Tropicana Gardens Mall posted a teaser on Facebook. After the long wait, it’s finally here.

Executive Director of Tropicana Gardens Mall Alan Yau had this to say about the launch: “We warmly welcome Taco Bell to Tropicana Gardens Mall. It is an honour for us to be chosen by Taco Bell. We are proud to be the first shopping mall to play host to this global sensation. This is a great milestone for us. We hope to capture the hearts of shoppers, as they come together during this festive season to enjoy Taco Bell’s beloved Mexican-inspired cuisine with friends, family, and loved ones.”

The whole Kota Damansara outlet has a size of over 2,000 square feet, with decor features like rainbow-coloured ceilings and bright signs. Similar to the other outlets, it features an open-kitchen ‘theatre’ where customers can watch their food being made. The Kota Damansara outlet in particular holds a total of 85 seats, with dining-in only being allowed for fully vaccinated individuals. Oh yeah, don’t worry, they offer free WiFi and charging stations too.

As for the menu, it doesn’t look like there is anything new at this outlet. You can expect the same seasoned ground beef, seasoned ground chicken, grilled chicken, and black beans. If you’re a vegetarian, you can substitute for black beans in most items of the menu. Malaysia’s Taco Bell outlets also have the Bell Rice Bowl, which is a specialty item made with Malaysian sambal.

Taco Bell Kota Damansara will be open daily from 10am to 10pm for dine-in and takeaway. If you want to know more about Malaysian Taco Bell outlets, you can watch our short video tour of the first outlet located in Cyberjaya. — SoyaCincau