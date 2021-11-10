The crunch countdown begins iconic Filipino Jollibee is set to open at Sunway Pyramid in January 2022

In January 2022, you can relish Jollibee’s famed Chickenjoy with its crispy exterior and marinated juicy meat. — Picture courtesy of Jollibee Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 10 — A little bird told us that Jollibee’s world-famous fried chicken will be landing in Malaysia sometime in January 2022.

Fans of the Filipino fast food chain that has 1,500 locations worldwide will be happy to be able to crunch down on their world-famous Chickenjoy.

The fried chicken is hand breaded for that “oh so crunchy!” exterior. You also get marinated, juicy meat that amps up every bite of the fried chicken which is usually served with gravy and rice.

For some time, Jollibee has been teasing fans with their tagline, “Who Makes it Crispiest” in Malaysia.

Food lovers went wild when the Jollibee signboard went up at a lot next to AEON Supermarket at Sunway Pyramid’s Blue Atrium.

Other eats you can look forward to is their Jolly Spaghetti. The pasta dish is tossed in their signature sweet style sauce, chunky slices of beef sausage and crowned with cheese.

If blowing off the top of your head with extra hot fried chicken is your thing, grab their Spicy Chicken Burger. You get a mix of crunchy and spicy in one bite as the chicken fillet is marinated in their secret spicy recipe and coated with a super hot breading.

