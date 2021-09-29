Phase Two takeaway: Damansara Jaya's The Bons Cafe serves up a delicious 'mee rebus' and homemade pies

The Bons Cafe uses a 30-year-old recipe passed down from the previous owners for their 'mee rebus'— Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

PETALING JAYA, Sept 29 — If you lived around Damansara Jaya many years ago, you would be familiar with Bon Bon's Bakery Cafe that was popular in the 1990s.

The cafe was well known for their signature durian cake, Western meals and local dishes. Following a change of ownership, it has now been renamed The Bons Cafe.

The current owners — Flora Lopez and Faridatul Hasnah Ismail — have retained the cafe's favourites like cakes, pies, roast chicken and mee rebus. The menu also includes new items introduced by them.

I came across them via Facebook group chats. The push to order their dishes was from a friend who had tried and recommended their food.

Currently, they now operate on a scaled-down menu for takeaway. You get different daily specials such as roti jala, nasi lemak, curry laksa, mee rebus and roast chicken from Wednesday to Sunday.

Pre-orders at least a day before are encouraged to ensure you get the items you want. However, they offer nasi lemak, mee Siam and mee rebus on a daily basis.

Their takeaway items are beautifully packed, neatly assembled and labelled so you won't mix up the various items

You need to place a minimum order of two items for their pies and quiches which fit perfectly in their flat cardboard boxes

Prices are incredibly reasonable and the portions are generous. For the cakes, they need to be ordered at least two to three days in advance.

There's their signature durian cake and other classics like tiramisu, yam cake and black forest cake. The durian cake which uses D24 durian is available for RM150 for a 9-inch size.

I had ordered Friday's daily special where mee rebus, tauhu sumbat begedil and sambal sotong was offered.

Nibble on these golden fried 'tauhu sumbat begedil' paired with a flavourful 'sambal kicap' sauce

Apparently the mee rebus (RM10) uses a 30-year-old recipe passed down from the first owner. What makes it unique is the use of Japanese sweet potatoes to thicken the chicken broth which has a mix of spices, onions and dried prawns. Mix the springy yellow coloured noodles with that sweet, fragrant sauce.

I liked how it is garnished with deep fried dough bits that gives the whole dish a nice crunchy texture. You also have boiled potatoes, beancurd, beansprouts, sliced green chillies and a half portion of hard boiled egg.

Inside the fried beancurd puffs, you get a mashed potatoes filling

The noodles are drenched in a sauce thickened with Japanese sweet potatoes (left). Don't forget to add their 'sambal sotong' with tender squid pieces and a fragrant, not too spicy sauce (right)

Don't miss out on their sambal sotong (RM6) to pair with your mee rebus. You get about 100 grams of this side dish that complements the mee rebus. I like how tender the reconstituted squid is when paired with the not too spicy sambal sauce.

As for the tauhu sumbat begedil (RM1 per piece, minimum four pieces per order), these were golden deep fried puffy nuggets filled with soft mashed potatoes mixed with herbs. Dip each one in the flavourful sambal kicap sauce that is not too sweet.

I had also ordered their beef rendang (RM15 for 250 grams portion) based on my friend's recommendation. I like the tender meat paired with the flavourful coconut rich sauce, which will be perfect with some nasi lemak.

The beef rendang has tender meat and is rich with coconut milk and spices

From their Sunday daily special, I ordered their homemade pies. They offer a chicken pie for RM10.90 and a beef pie for RM15.90. Both pies are served with gravy. You need to order at least two pies, hence I ordered each type to try out.

The pies were good with a light, flaky pastry and generous fillings. I liked the chicken pie with the chunks of chicken inside. It was delicious with lots of creamy gravy. Similarly the beef pie was stuffed to the brim with tender meat to make it a substantial meal on its own.

On Sunday, you can order roast chicken, vegetarian quiche and pies like these ones with chicken and beef

The beef pie is satisfying with flaky pastry and tender meat (left). The pies are generously stuffed with ingredients like this chicken pie that you can pair with a creamy gravy (right)

Their vegetarian quiche has a crisp, crunchy shell that is filled with sliced mushrooms and spinach

In addition, I got two spinach and mushroom quiches too (RM7.90 per piece). These were really nice with a crunchy shell. I liked how the inside of the quiche has less custard and more sliced mushrooms and spinach so each bite is not too rich tasting.

You can self pick up the items from the cafe or ask them to be delivered. They will arrange for a third party delivery company to send the items provided you pay for the charges.

The Bons Cafe, 22, Jalan SS22/21, Damansara Jaya, Petaling Jaya. You can place your orders via WhatsApp to +6016-5860075. Facebook: @thebonscafe Instagram:@thebonscafe_my